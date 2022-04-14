Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Jason Newsted Says He Was Approached to Join Alex Van Halen and Joe Satriani on a Van Halen Tribute Tour

The former Metallica bassist "didn't want it to be viewed as a money grab"

Jason Newsted Van Halen
Jason Newsted (photo by Ragnar Singsaas/Redferns via Getty Images)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 14, 2022 | 2:58pm ET

    Jason Newsted revealed that he was approached six months ago by drummer Alex Van Halen about joining a potential Van Halen tribute tour that would have also featured guitar virtuoso Joe Satriani.

    The former Metallica member shared the surprising tidbit in an extensive interview with The Palm Beach Post. The bassist said he agreed to head to California for a jam session, but had second thoughts when weighing the tour against Van Halen’s legacy.

    “How could you?” Newsted said. “There’s nobody that can top it, so how do you show it honor? I didn’t want it to be viewed as a money grab. And then it kind of just all fizzled.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    A possible Van Halen tribute show or tour has been a frequent source of rumors since the passing of Eddie Van Halen. His son, Wolfgang Van Halen, said that a tribute concert “definitely should happen” but that it was “not in the immediate plans” due to logistical hurdles.

    Elsewhere in the interview, Newsted added that he would definitely answer “the call” from Metallica if ever offered his old job back.

    “Absolutely man,” the bassist said when asked if he would go back to Metallica. “I was all the way committed to that. I could not have been more devoted to that band.”

    Advertisement

    metallica on jason newsted leaving band
     Editor's Pick
    Metallica Admit They “Weren’t Equipped” to Deal with Jason Newsted’s Exit: We Gave Him “No Creative Voice”

    Despite the drama surrounding his departure from Metallica — as seen in the documentary Some Kind of Monster — it appears Newsted and his former band are now on solid terms. Newsted previously hosted a lengthy unboxing video for Metallica’s “Black Album” super deluxe set, a video that was shared on the band’s official channels.

    For now, Newsted’s group The Chophouse Band are set to perform a show at the Maltz Jupiter Theater on April 23rd. All proceeds will benefit the theater’s new Goldner Conservatory.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Dance Gavin Dance Tim Feerick Dies

R.I.P. Tim Feerick, Dance Gavin Dance Bassist Has Died

April 14, 2022

Max Creeps

Mysterious Punk Band Max Creeps Announce New Album, Unveil "Burn It Down": Stream

April 14, 2022

Chino Moreno Deftones

Chino Moreno on Deftones’ Return to Touring: It's "Going to Be Cathartic" to Scream and Sing Again

April 14, 2022

travis barker taylor hawkins tattoo

Travis Barker Gets Hawk Tattoo in Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

April 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Jason Newsted Says He Was Approached to Join Alex Van Halen and Joe Satriani on a Van Halen Tribute Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale