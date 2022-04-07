Vanessa Hudgens Has the “Gift” of Speaking to Ghosts: “I See Things”

Some people think Vanessa Hudgens is great and some people think she’s terrible, but as she revealed in a new appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, she’s a uniquely qualified medium: The High School Musical star said she has been interacting with ghosts her whole life.

The subject came up after a conversation about golf, where Clarkson joked about having a few drinks on the golf course. She then turned Hudgens’ attention to harder spirits: “Are you obsessed with ghosts?” she asked.

“I’ve accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things,” Hudgens replied. Her apparition condition manifested at a young age, and ever since she’s had “a lot” of paranormal experiences. “Even as a child growing up, I remember getting ready for school when I was 8 years old, and there was, like, you know those ducks, the duck thing that you pull [the string]? It’s a toy. There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started going alongside me,” she recalled.

“I kind of shut it down for a while because it’s scary. The unknown is scary. But I recently was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do it, so I’m going to lean into it.’” She added that she “recently did my first real paranormal investigation with equipment,” including a “spirit box.” She explained, “”Something about the electricity it creates allows spirits to speak through it.”

This resulted in a conversation with a friendly spook named Sam. As Hudgens would have it, she and her friend Gigi “found this one tombstone for this one spirit that we were told is very playful.” After introducing themselves, “Gigi goes, ‘Sam, can you tell us our names? What are our names?’ And we just hear, “Shhhh, Vanessa, shhhh.”

It wasn’t a very long conversation. “I was like, ‘Cool,’ do you have anything else you want to tell me?’ And I just hear, ‘Shhh, No.'”

Here’s hoping she never meets the ghost of a person who died of COVID-19. In early 2020, Hudgens caused an uproar when she advocated for lifting the very first wave of pandemic restrictions, saying, “Yeah, people are going to die, which is terrible, but like, inevitable?” The backlash was severe enough that she had to apologize multiple times, and proved that ghosts or no ghosts, she’s used to hearing boos.

Perhaps her whole generation of child stars is a little bit touched; Demi Lovato recently said they’ve “made contact” with extra terrestrials.