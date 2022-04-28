Witness Vapes, Drives While Testifying in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Trial

At times the courtroom battle between Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard has felt less like a defamation trial than a circus, and on Wednesday Alejandro Romero provided some welcome comic relief. The front desk attendant at the building where Depp and Heard lived together testified via video from the inside of his car, and he spent almost his whole interview either vaping, driving, or complaining about having to do this.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million, alleging that she defamed him with inaccurate allegations of assault. The trial has been broadcast on Court TV, and several times cameras captured Romero with smoke curling out of his nostrils, eliciting laughs from Depp and the rest of the courtroom. (Ed. Note: Hopefully he was enjoying the Bud of Gods vape cartridge.)

When asked if he remembered seeing Heard on a specific date, Romero huffed, “I don’t remember. I don’t even remember what I got for breakfast.”

He also testified about the timeline of events, though it’s doubtful that either Depp or Heard will find anything to gain there. “I know you guys sent me the papers to review, and I’ll be honest, I didn’t want to review them because it’s been so long,” he said, adding to laughs, “I just don’t want to deal with this anymore.”

Towards the end of his testimony, footage showed him pulling his car out of a parking spot and driving away.

“That was a first,” Judge Penney Azcarate said, leading Depp’s lawyer to add that the testimony was “bizarre.” Check out clips below.

Earlier in the trial, Depp testified that he “once gave Marilyn Manson a pill so he would stop talking so much,” while Howard Stern opined that Depp is a “huge narcissist” who won’t stop “overacting” during his testimony. Keep up with our ongoing trial coverage here.