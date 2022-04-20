Viagra Boys Announce New Album Cave World, Share “Ain’t No Thief”: Stream

Viagra Boys have announced a new album called Cave World. To preview the LP, due out July 8th, the Swedish post punks have shared the irreverent first single “Ain’t No Thief,” and mapped out a co-headlining US tour with Shame.

Viagra Boys recorded Cave World with past collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and DJ Haydn. According to singer Sebastian Murphy, a lot of trial-and-error went into the project, with the band finishing the entire album and then scrapping it completely. “We let it marinate for a while and then rerecorded absolutely everything,” Murphy said in a statement. This process also lent itself to the album’s theme; fixated on the myth of linear evolution, the frontman became haunted by the violence plaguing our “advanced” society.

“I just wrote down, ‘Who is the true ape?'” Murphy said. “People look down at apes as primitive life forms, but we’re just this horrible, lazy society killing each other and starting wars, while they’re able to love and feel. Does that make them the true ape or us?”

“Ain’t No Thief” taps into this primitive quality, as Murphy maintains his innocence to the squall of a chaotic disco. Delivering his alibis in a sort of conversational bark, the artist insists he didn’t steal the most specific of objects — your grandma’s jacket, your 1993 Shrimp City Beach lighter — by repeating, “I ain’t no thief, we just got the same stuff.” It’s a pretty air-tight excuse.

After traveling the US with Shame in September, Viagra Boys will head over to Europe for a tour spanning December to March. See the full list of dates, as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist, below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Cave World follows Viagra Boys’ 2021 LP Welfare Jazz.

Cave World Artwork:

Cave World Tracklist:

01. Baby Criminal

02. Cave Hole

03. Troglodyte

04. Punk Rock Loser

05. Creepy Crawlers

06. The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis

07. Globe Earth

08. Ain’t No Thief

09. Big Boy

10. ADD

11. Human Error

12. Return to Monke

Viagra Boys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

09/26 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst

09/27 — Oakland, CA @ New Parish

09/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

10/04 — Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress

10/05 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister

10/07 — Boulder, CO @ Fox

10/08 — Denver, CO @ Gothic

10/10 — St Louis, MO @ Red Flag

10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/12 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners

10/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward

10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

10/17 — Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall

10/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

10/20 — Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery

10/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

10/22 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel\

10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West

10/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theater

10/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

10/28 — Austin, TX @Venue TBD

10/31 — Dallas, TX @ Granada

12/07 — Berlin, DE @ Astra

12/08 — Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage

12/10 — Utrecht, NL @ The Tivoli

12/11 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan

12/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix

12/14 — Zurich, CH @ X-tra

12/15 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique

01/20 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

01/21 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

01/23 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia

01/24 — Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall

01/25 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy

01/28 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet

03/29 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

03/30 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller

03/31 — Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo