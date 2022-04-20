Viagra Boys Announce New Album Cave World, Share “Ain’t No Thief”: Stream

Viagra Boys have announced a new album called Cave World. To preview the LP, due out July 8th, the Swedish post punks have shared the irreverent first single “Ain’t No Thief,” and mapped out a co-headlining US tour with Shame.
Viagra Boys recorded Cave World with past collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and DJ Haydn. According to singer Sebastian Murphy, a lot of trial-and-error went into the project, with the band finishing the entire album and then scrapping it completely. “We let it marinate for a while and then rerecorded absolutely everything,” Murphy said in a statement. This process also lent itself to the album’s theme; fixated on the myth of linear evolution, the frontman became haunted by the violence plaguing our “advanced” society.
“I just wrote down, ‘Who is the true ape?'” Murphy said. “People look down at apes as primitive life forms, but we’re just this horrible, lazy society killing each other and starting wars, while they’re able to love and feel. Does that make them the true ape or us?”
“Ain’t No Thief” taps into this primitive quality, as Murphy maintains his innocence to the squall of a chaotic disco. Delivering his alibis in a sort of conversational bark, the artist insists he didn’t steal the most specific of objects — your grandma’s jacket, your 1993 Shrimp City Beach lighter — by repeating, “I ain’t no thief, we just got the same stuff.” It’s a pretty air-tight excuse.
After traveling the US with Shame in September, Viagra Boys will head over to Europe for a tour spanning December to March. See the full list of dates, as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist, below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
Cave World follows Viagra Boys’ 2021 LP Welfare Jazz.
Cave World Artwork:
Cave World Tracklist:
01. Baby Criminal
02. Cave Hole
03. Troglodyte
04. Punk Rock Loser
05. Creepy Crawlers
06. The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis
07. Globe Earth
08. Ain’t No Thief
09. Big Boy
10. ADD
11. Human Error
12. Return to Monke
Viagra Boys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
09/26 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
09/27 — Oakland, CA @ New Parish
09/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
10/04 — Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress
10/05 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
10/07 — Boulder, CO @ Fox
10/08 — Denver, CO @ Gothic
10/10 — St Louis, MO @ Red Flag
10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/12 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
10/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward
10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
10/17 — Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall
10/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
10/20 — Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery
10/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
10/22 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel\
10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
10/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theater
10/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
10/28 — Austin, TX @Venue TBD
10/31 — Dallas, TX @ Granada
12/07 — Berlin, DE @ Astra
12/08 — Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
12/10 — Utrecht, NL @ The Tivoli
12/11 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan
12/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
12/14 — Zurich, CH @ X-tra
12/15 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
01/20 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
01/21 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
01/23 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia
01/24 — Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
01/25 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy
01/28 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
03/29 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
03/30 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
03/31 — Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo