Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Viagra Boys Announce New Album Cave World, Share “Ain’t No Thief”: Stream

They're also touring the US with Shame this fall

viagra boys aint no thief stream
Viagra Boys, photo by Kristen Thoen
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 20, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    Viagra Boys have announced a new album called Cave World. To preview the LP, due out July 8th, the Swedish post punks have shared the irreverent first single “Ain’t No Thief,” and mapped out a co-headlining US tour with Shame.

    Viagra Boys recorded Cave World with past collaborators Pelle Gunnerfeldt and DJ Haydn. According to singer Sebastian Murphy, a lot of trial-and-error went into the project, with the band finishing the entire album and then scrapping it completely. “We let it marinate for a while and then rerecorded absolutely everything,” Murphy said in a statement. This process also lent itself to the album’s theme; fixated on the myth of linear evolution, the frontman became haunted by the violence plaguing our “advanced” society.

    “I just wrote down, ‘Who is the true ape?'” Murphy said. “People look down at apes as primitive life forms, but we’re just this horrible, lazy society killing each other and starting wars, while they’re able to love and feel. Does that make them the true ape or us?”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Ain’t No Thief” taps into this primitive quality, as Murphy maintains his innocence to the squall of a chaotic disco. Delivering his alibis in a sort of conversational bark, the artist insists he didn’t steal the most specific of objects — your grandma’s jacket, your 1993 Shrimp City Beach lighter — by repeating, “I ain’t no thief, we just got the same stuff.” It’s a pretty air-tight excuse.

    After traveling the US with Shame in September, Viagra Boys will head over to Europe for a tour spanning December to March. See the full list of dates, as well as the album’s artwork and tracklist, below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Cave World follows Viagra Boys’ 2021 LP Welfare Jazz.

    Cave World Artwork:

    viagra boys cave world album artwork

    Cave World Tracklist:
    01. Baby Criminal
    02. Cave Hole
    03. Troglodyte
    04. Punk Rock Loser
    05. Creepy Crawlers
    06. The Cognitive Trade-Off Hypothesis
    07. Globe Earth
    08. Ain’t No Thief
    09. Big Boy
    10. ADD
    11. Human Error
    12. Return to Monke

    Advertisement

    Viagra Boys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    09/26 — Santa Cruz, CA @ Catalyst
    09/27 — Oakland, CA @ New Parish
    09/28 — San Francisco, CA @ The Regency
    10/04 — Tuscon, AZ @ Club Congress
    10/05 — Albuquerque, NM @ Sister
    10/07 — Boulder, CO @ Fox
    10/08 — Denver, CO @ Gothic
    10/10 — St Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    10/11 — Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
    10/12 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
    10/14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward
    10/15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
    10/17 — Jersey City NJ @ White Eagle Hall
    10/18 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    10/20 — Baltimore, MD @ Union Brewery
    10/21 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    10/22 — Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel\
    10/23 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
    10/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theater
    10/27 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    10/28 — Austin, TX @Venue TBD
    10/31 — Dallas, TX @ Granada
    12/07 — Berlin, DE @ Astra
    12/08 — Karlsruhe, DE @ Substage
    12/10 — Utrecht, NL @ The Tivoli
    12/11 — Paris, FR @ Bataclan
    12/12 — Antwerp, BE @ Trix
    12/14 — Zurich, CH @ X-tra
    12/15 — Milan, IT @ Fabrique
    01/20 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    01/21 — Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
    01/23 — Dublin, IE @ Olympia
    01/24 — Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall
    01/25 — London, UK @ Brixton Academy
    01/28 — Stockholm, SE @ Annexet
    03/29 — Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    03/30 — Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller
    03/31 — Helsinki, FI @ Vanha Ylioppilastalo

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

purity ring graves ep single video stream

Purity Ring Announce New EP Graves, Share Title Track: Stream

April 20, 2022

Editors Heart Attack Blanck Mass Single Video Stream

Editors Add Blanck Mass to Lineup, Release New Single "Heart Attack": Stream

April 20, 2022

Cat Power Pair of Brown Eyes Jim Jarmusch

Cat Power Taps Jim Jarmusch to Direct "A Pair of Brown Eyes" Video: Watch

April 20, 2022

bartees strange cosigns stream

Bartees Strange Announces New Album Farm to Table, Shares "Cosigns": Stream

April 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Viagra Boys Announce New Album Cave World, Share "Ain't No Thief": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale