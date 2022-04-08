HIM’s Ville Valo Announces Debut Solo Album and 2023 US Tour, Shares “Loveletting”: Stream

HIM frontman Ville Valo has announced his debut solo album, Neon Noir, set for an early 2023 release under the VV moniker. The Finnish artist also announced a 2023 US tour and unveiled a new song, “Loveletting.”
As the self-described pioneer of “love metal,” Valo has penned more than a few romantic songs. “Loveletting” takes the pedal off the metal but still features Valo’s typical heartfelt lyrics and emotion.
“As fun as the funeral rites for HIM were, it took me more than a few moons to lick my wounds in the shadow of the Heartagram and come up with an excuse to strum and hum again,” Valo said in a press release. “Eventually, I decided to put a leash on my beloved black dog and we started howling together instead of barking at each other. That’s how ‘Loveletting’ was born.”
The release of the new single sets in motion the album cycle for Neon Noir. Ostensibly coinciding with the LP’s release, VV will head across the states next spring. The itinerary kicks off April 1st, 2023, in Philadelphia and winds across most major US markets before wrapping up on May 8th in New York City.
Pre-sales for the 2023 US tour begin today (April 8th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Valo added: “Artistically speaking, the main difference between HIM and VV is the extra line in the Heartagram, but what an exquisite line it is! It’s the Mamas and the Papas dressed up as Metallica on their way to a Halloween bash at the Studio 54, and now who wouldn’t want to witness that?”
Watch the video for "Loveletting" and see VV's full list of 2023 US tour dates below.
VV’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
04/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
04/02 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
04/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre
04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/06 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall
04/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
04/09 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
04/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
04/13 – Denver, CO @ Summit
04/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
04/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
04/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
04/25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
04/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
04/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
04/30 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
05/01 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
05/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
05/07 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
05/08 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza