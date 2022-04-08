HIM’s Ville Valo Announces Debut Solo Album and 2023 US Tour, Shares “Loveletting”: Stream

HIM frontman Ville Valo has announced his debut solo album, Neon Noir, set for an early 2023 release under the VV moniker. The Finnish artist also announced a 2023 US tour and unveiled a new song, “Loveletting.”

As the self-described pioneer of “love metal,” Valo has penned more than a few romantic songs. “Loveletting” takes the pedal off the metal but still features Valo’s typical heartfelt lyrics and emotion.

“As fun as the funeral rites for HIM were, it took me more than a few moons to lick my wounds in the shadow of the Heartagram and come up with an excuse to strum and hum again,” Valo said in a press release. “Eventually, I decided to put a leash on my beloved black dog and we started howling together instead of barking at each other. That’s how ‘Loveletting’ was born.”

The release of the new single sets in motion the album cycle for Neon Noir. Ostensibly coinciding with the LP’s release, VV will head across the states next spring. The itinerary kicks off April 1st, 2023, in Philadelphia and winds across most major US markets before wrapping up on May 8th in New York City.

Pre-sales for the 2023 US tour begin today (April 8th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Valo added: “Artistically speaking, the main difference between HIM and VV is the extra line in the Heartagram, but what an exquisite line it is! It’s the Mamas and the Papas dressed up as Metallica on their way to a Halloween bash at the Studio 54, and now who wouldn’t want to witness that?”

Watch the video for “Loveletting” and see VV’s full list of 2023 US tour dates below. Get tickets here.

VV’s 2023 US Tour Dates:

04/01 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

04/02 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

04/04 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/06 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall

04/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

04/09 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

04/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

04/13 – Denver, CO @ Summit

04/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

04/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/17 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

04/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues

04/22 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

04/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

04/25 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/26 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

04/27 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/28 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

04/30 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

05/01 – Ft Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

05/03 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

05/04 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

05/05 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

05/07 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

05/08 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza