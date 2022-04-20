Wet Leg Unveil 2022 North American Tour

The buzzy Brits of Wet Leg have announced a 2022 North American headlining tour to keep them busy between their performance at Lollapalooza and their time opening for Florence + The Machine.
Our April Artists of the Month return to the states at the end of July for a festival run that includes Lollapalooza, Mo Pop, and Osheaga. They’ll swing through Toronto, Vancouver, and Happy Valley, Oregon on their way to Outside Lands and This Ain’t No Picnic, before making stops in San Antonio, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver, and more. By October they’ll have linked up with Florence Welch and company to play some of the west coast’s biggest venues.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale (use code ROADIE) will precede the public on-sale on Thursday, April 21st.
You can also catch Wet Leg at any number of their more than 50 European tour dates this year. Check out the full itinerary below.
Wet Leg’s newest tour comes in support of their excellent self-titled debut ablum.
Wet Leg 2022 Tour Dates:
04/21 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
04/23 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
04/24 — Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre
04/26 — Camden, UK @ Electric Ballroom
04/27 — Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms
05/14 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
05/15 — Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique
05/16 — Koln, DE @ Jaki
05/19 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
05/20 — Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown Rotterdam
05/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
05/23 — Munich, DE @ Milla
05/25 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
05/26 — Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
05/28 — Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender
05/29 — Warrington, UK @ Victoria Park
06/16 — Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
06/19 — Yarmouth, UK @ Seaclose Park
06/22-26 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
06/23 — Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
06/25 — Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
06/29 — Manchester City Centre, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
07/01 — Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes
07/09 — Glasgow, UK @ Trnsmt Festival
07/09 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green
07/21 — Brunswick, UK @ Howler
07/25 — Darlinghurst, AU @ Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop
07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
08/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
08/05 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
08/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival
08/28 — Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic
08/30 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
09/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas
09/03 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
09/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/06 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
09/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
09/09 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman
09/10 — Denver, CO @ Westword Festival
09/11 — Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival
09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
10/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Lunario
10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #
10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #
10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #
10/23 — Munich, DE @ Strom
10/25 — Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
10/26 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
10/29 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
11/04 — Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
11/05 — Groningen, NL @ Vera
11/06 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
11/07 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine
11/09 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
11/10 — Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
11/11 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
11/13 — Norwich, UK @ UEA LCR Norwich
11/14 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
11/15 — Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy Liverpool
11/17 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
11/18 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students’ Union
11/19 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester
11/21 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute Birmingham
11/23 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
11/24 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
11/25 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
11/27 — Belfast, UK @ Limelight
11/28 — Dublin, IE @ Middle Abbey Street
# with Florence + The Machine