Wet Leg Unveil 2022 North American Tour

The buzzy Brits of Wet Leg have announced a 2022 North American headlining tour to keep them busy between their performance at Lollapalooza and their time opening for Florence + The Machine.

Our April Artists of the Month return to the states at the end of July for a festival run that includes Lollapalooza, Mo Pop, and Osheaga. They’ll swing through Toronto, Vancouver, and Happy Valley, Oregon on their way to Outside Lands and This Ain’t No Picnic, before making stops in San Antonio, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver, and more. By October they’ll have linked up with Florence Welch and company to play some of the west coast’s biggest venues.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale (use code ROADIE) will precede the public on-sale on Thursday, April 21st.

Advertisement

Related Video

You can also catch Wet Leg at any number of their more than 50 European tour dates this year. Check out the full itinerary below.

Wet Leg’s newest tour comes in support of their excellent self-titled debut ablum.

Wet Leg 2022 Tour Dates:

04/21 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre

04/23 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute

04/24 — Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre

04/26 — Camden, UK @ Electric Ballroom

04/27 — Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms

05/14 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

05/15 — Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique

05/16 — Koln, DE @ Jaki

05/19 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje

05/20 — Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown Rotterdam

05/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling

05/23 — Munich, DE @ Milla

05/25 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain

05/26 — Utrecht, NL @ Ekko

05/28 — Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender

05/29 — Warrington, UK @ Victoria Park

06/16 — Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival

06/19 — Yarmouth, UK @ Seaclose Park

06/22-26 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

06/23 — Bristol, UK @ Louisiana

06/25 — Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

06/29 — Manchester City Centre, UK @ Castlefield Bowl

07/01 — Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes

07/09 — Glasgow, UK @ Trnsmt Festival

07/09 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green

07/21 — Brunswick, UK @ Howler

07/25 — Darlinghurst, AU @ Oxford Art Factory, Sydney

07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop

07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix

08/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

08/05 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon

08/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival

08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival

08/28 — Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic

08/30 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

09/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas

09/03 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

09/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/06 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners

09/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

09/09 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman

09/10 — Denver, CO @ Westword Festival

09/11 — Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival

09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot

09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful

10/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Lunario

10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #

10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #

10/23 — Munich, DE @ Strom

10/25 — Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali

10/26 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

10/29 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club

11/04 — Antwerpen, BE @ Trix

11/05 — Groningen, NL @ Vera

11/06 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus

11/07 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine

11/09 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

11/10 — Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal

11/11 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord

11/13 — Norwich, UK @ UEA LCR Norwich

11/14 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol

11/15 — Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy Liverpool

11/17 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3

11/18 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students’ Union

11/19 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester

11/21 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute Birmingham

11/23 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

11/24 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

11/25 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/27 — Belfast, UK @ Limelight

11/28 — Dublin, IE @ Middle Abbey Street

# with Florence + The Machine