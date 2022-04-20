Menu
Wet Leg Unveil 2022 North American Tour

The rising indie rockers will stay busy in between festival appearances

Wet Leg, photo by Hollie Fernando
April 20, 2022 | 2:15pm ET

    The buzzy Brits of Wet Leg have announced a 2022 North American headlining tour to keep them busy between their performance at Lollapalooza and their time opening for Florence + The Machine.

    Our April Artists of the Month return to the states at the end of July for a festival run that includes Lollapalooza, Mo Pop, and Osheaga. They’ll swing through Toronto, Vancouver, and Happy Valley, Oregon on their way to Outside Lands and This Ain’t No Picnic, before making stops in San Antonio, New Orleans, Atlanta, Denver, and more. By October they’ll have linked up with Florence Welch and company to play some of the west coast’s biggest venues.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, April 22nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale (use code ROADIE) will precede the public on-sale on Thursday, April 21st.

    You can also catch Wet Leg at any number of their more than 50 European tour dates this year. Check out the full itinerary below.

    Wet Leg’s newest tour comes in support of their excellent self-titled debut ablum.

    Wet Leg 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/21 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity Centre
    04/23 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
    04/24 — Norwich, UK @ Norwich Arts Centre
    04/26 — Camden, UK @ Electric Ballroom
    04/27 — Portsmouth, UK @ The Wedgewood Rooms
    05/14 — Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere
    05/15 — Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique
    05/16 — Koln, DE @ Jaki
    05/19 — Nijmegen, NL @ Doornroosje
    05/20 — Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown Rotterdam
    05/21 — Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling
    05/23 — Munich, DE @ Milla
    05/25 — Berlin, DE @ Kantine am Berghain
    05/26 — Utrecht, NL @ Ekko
    05/28 — Warrington, UK @ Neighbourhood Weekender
    05/29 — Warrington, UK @ Victoria Park
    06/16 — Newport, UK @ Isle of Wight Festival
    06/19 — Yarmouth, UK @ Seaclose Park
    06/22-26 — Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    06/23 — Bristol, UK @ Louisiana
    06/25 — Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
    06/29 — Manchester City Centre, UK @ Castlefield Bowl
    07/01 — Belfort, FR @ Les Eurockéennes
    07/09 — Glasgow, UK @ Trnsmt Festival
    07/09 — Glasgow, UK @ Glasgow Green
    07/21 — Brunswick, UK @ Howler
    07/25 — Darlinghurst, AU @ Oxford Art Factory, Sydney
    07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    07/30 — Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop
    07/31 — Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival
    08/02 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix
    08/04 — Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    08/05 — Happy Valley, OR @ Pickathon
    08/07 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands Music Festival
    08/26 — Seattle, WA @ Thing Festival
    08/28 — Los Angeles @ This Ain’t No Picnic
    08/30 — San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
    09/01 — New Orleans, LA @ Tipitinas
    09/03 — Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
    09/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    09/06 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners
    09/07 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
    09/09 — Kansas City, MO @ Truman
    09/10 — Denver, CO @ Westword Festival
    09/11 — Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Festival
    09/13 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot
    09/15 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
    09/16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful
    10/04 — Mexico City, MX @ Lunario
    10/06 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #
    10/09 — San Francisco, CA @ Shoreline Amp #
    10/12 — San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Amp #
    10/23 — Munich, DE @ Strom
    10/25 — Milan, IT @ Magazzini Generali
    10/26 — Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
    10/29 — Hamburg, DE @ Mojo Club
    11/04 — Antwerpen, BE @ Trix
    11/05 — Groningen, NL @ Vera
    11/06 — Berlin, DE @ Astra Kulturhaus
    11/07 — Cologne, DE @ Kantine
    11/09 — Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
    11/10 — Esch-Sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal
    11/11 — Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord
    11/13 — Norwich, UK @ UEA LCR Norwich
    11/14 — Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy Bristol
    11/15 — Liverpool, UK @ O2 Academy Liverpool
    11/17 — Glasgow, UK @ SWG3
    11/18 — Leeds, UK @ Leeds Beckett Students’ Union
    11/19 — Manchester, UK @ 02 Ritz Manchester
    11/21 — Birmingham, UK @ 02 Institute Birmingham
    11/23 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    11/24 — London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
    11/25 — Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
    11/27 — Belfast, UK @ Limelight
    11/28 — Dublin, IE @ Middle Abbey Street

    # with Florence + The Machine

