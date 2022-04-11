Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

How Artist of the Month Wet Leg’s Authentic Joy Led to Massive Buzz

A band started just for fun is making the most talked-about music in the industry

wet leg interview artist of the month debut album fun buzz Hollie Fernando 2021
Artist of the Month: Wet Leg, photo by Hollie Fernando
Advertisement
Advertisement
ben kaye consequence of sound editorial director writer photographer
April 11, 2022 | 11:32am ET

    Artist of the Month is an accolade given to a rising artist or band on the cusp of stardom. In April 2022, we give the nod to one of the buzziest bands around, Wet Leg.

    Getting Wet Leg on the phone for an interview is impressively challenging. In the run-up to last week’s release of their self-titled debut, the Isle of Wight duo of Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers were, in their own press rep’s words, “scheduled within an inch of their lives.” Between countless interviews, their second tour of the United States, and performing on nearly every late-night show there is, the buzziest band around is hard to lock in for a 30-minute chat.

    All the attention has been a wild ride for Wet Leg, but an understandably exacting one. As Teasdale notes, it’s hard to appreciate the landmarks when they come at you so fast. “It’s so funny; we sat on the plane [home to England] and went through our camera roll,” she recalls. “It’s so interesting to look back at the year that we’ve had. It’s important to take it all in because stuff is moving so quickly. Sometimes it’s hard to be as present as you’d like to be.”

    Advertisement

    It’s even harder to be present when your WiFi connection is so spotty that your speech frequently devolves into electronic gibberish. “Beep, boop, boop! You’ve gone a bit robot-y again, HC,” Teasdale laughs every time Chambers cuts out during our call. But the two roll with the glitches just like they’ve rolled with everything that’s happened to them since forming in 2019.

    Before coming together under the Wet Leg title — a name arrived at by blindly typing out emojis on a phone — the two attended Isle of Wight College. Although they were in the same performing arts program, their friendship didn’t blossom until later. “I always knew I wanted to be friends with her because she was so effortlessly cool and herself,” says Chambers. “I don’t have very much confidence in myself. I keep telling myself I can’t have a nice thing because I’m not worthy, but being friends with Rhian gives me a perspective on life.”

    “It works both ways as well,” chimes in Rhian. She doesn’t necessarily buy into the “extrovert” and “introvert” labels some have hoisted on the soft-spoken pair, instead noting, “We do have a lot of the same fears and internal battles, we just kind of present them a little different. Me and Hester and our friendship has been integral to having the gusto to start the band.”

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

kae tempest the line is a curve stream track by track

Kae Tempest Breaks Down New Album The Line Is a Curve Track By Track: Exclusive

April 11, 2022

Envy of None interview

Alex Lifeson (Rush) and Maiah Wynne Talk Envy of None's Origins, Debut LP, and More: Interview + Album Stream

April 8, 2022

two for the road spoon jim eno margaret glaspy 2

Two for the Road: Spoon's Jim Eno and His Hand-Picked Tourmate Margaret Glaspy Talk Returning to the Road

April 8, 2022

The Linda Lindas growing up interview

The Linda Lindas Are "Growing Up" on Their Own Terms

April 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

How Artist of the Month Wet Leg's Authentic Joy Led to Massive Buzz

Menu Shop Search Sale