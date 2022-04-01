Wet Leg Perform “Too Late Now” on Corden: Watch

Wet Leg stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden last night to jam out to their new single “Too Late Now.” Watch the performance below.

From the drop, the rising British indie rockers were clearly having a blast, with Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers twirling in time to the music with their guitars. “Everything is going wrong/ I think I changed my mind again/ I’m not sure if this is the kinda life/ That I saw myself living,” the bandmates speak-sang on the song’s mile-a-minute breakdown before declaring, “I don’t need no radio/ No MTV, no BBC/ I just need a bubble bath/ To set me on a higher path.”

The band first dropped the single back in November along with its double A-side “Oh No” to announce their self-titled debut album, which will be released April 8th via Domino.

Advertisement

Related Video

The buzzy band’s Late Late Show performance comes just a few months after they made their US television debut by bringing their 2021 breakout single “Chaise Longue” to Late Night with Seth Meyers last December, followed shortly by a stop at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March. The band also gained momentum thanks to their cheeky single “Wet Dream” and its absurdist visual, complete with the two singers wearing giant lobster claws.

Following their album’s release, Wet Leg are set to hit the road, opening for Florence + the Machine on the latter’s “Dance Fever Tour.” The band also has upcoming headlining dates in the UK, and tickets are available here.