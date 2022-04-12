When Is The Batman Available to Stream?

From Twitter to Letterboxd to your office’s water cooler, everybody can’t stop talking about The Batman, the newest iteration of the caped crusader to hit the big screen. The smash hit has blown up both at the box office and in conversation, spawning endless Twitter threads and think pieces.

The newest retelling spawns from a similar vein of Warner Bros.’ 2019 dark, dramatic smash hit Joker (though not a sequel.) The Batman follows Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) and Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) working together to expose the darkness that lies beneath the streets of our beloved Gotham. Anxious to watch it from home? Here are the details on how to stream The Batman and the cinematic universe to which it belongs.

When Will I Be Able to Stream The Batman?

Following in stride with Warner Bros. 2022 patterns, The Batman flies onto HBO Max on Monday, April 18th — 45 days after its theatrical debut.

How Can I Stream The Batman For Free?

As of the time of publication, the only place to stream The Batman will be on HBO Max.

What is The Batman About?

Matt Reeves’ The Batman follows the titular character (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) teaming up on an investigation of the dark, corrupted underbelly of Gotham to defeat the Riddler (Paul Dano). Robert Pattinson hones the complexity he displayed in Tenet, The Lighthouse, and Good Time to create a multifaceted, emotionally scarred Bruce Wayne (this one listens to Nirvana!). The action-packed blockbuster also includes faceoffs with The Penguin (an unrecognizable Colin Farrell) and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).