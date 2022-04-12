Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

When Is The Batman Available to Stream?

Here’s everything you need to know about where to stream the newest iteration of the DC classic

Where to Watch The Batman
The Batman (Warner Bros.)
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 12, 2022 | 2:45pm ET

    From Twitter to Letterboxd to your office’s water cooler, everybody can’t stop talking about The Batman, the newest iteration of the caped crusader to hit the big screen. The smash hit has blown up both at the box office and in conversation, spawning endless Twitter threads and think pieces.

    The newest retelling spawns from a similar vein of Warner Bros.’ 2019 dark, dramatic smash hit Joker (though not a sequel.) The Batman follows Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson) and Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) working together to expose the darkness that lies beneath the streets of our beloved Gotham. Anxious to watch it from home? Here are the details on how to stream The Batman and the cinematic universe to which it belongs.

    When Will I Be Able to Stream The Batman?

    Following in stride with Warner Bros. 2022 patterns, The Batman flies onto HBO Max on Monday, April 18th — 45 days after its theatrical debut.

    How Can I Stream The Batman For Free?

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As of the time of publication, the only place to stream The Batman will be on HBO Max.

    What is The Batman About?

    Matt Reeves’ The Batman follows the titular character (Robert Pattinson) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) teaming up on an investigation of the dark, corrupted underbelly of Gotham to defeat the Riddler (Paul Dano). Robert Pattinson hones the complexity he displayed in Tenet, The Lighthouse, and Good Time to create a multifaceted, emotionally scarred Bruce Wayne (this one listens to Nirvana!). The action-packed blockbuster also includes faceoffs with The Penguin (an unrecognizable Colin Farrell) and Carmine Falcone (John Turturro).

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

DEVO interview

DEVO on the State of Music Videos in 2022, Hall of Fame Prospects: "Third Time's the Charm"

April 12, 2022

better-call-saul-bob-odenkirk-season-5

Better Call Saul Recap: Get Ready for Season 6 By Remembering Season 5 (and Breaking Bad)

April 12, 2022

James Hong Everything Everywhere Interview

James Hong Gets Candid About Making the "Berserk" Everything Everywhere All at Once

April 11, 2022

kae tempest the line is a curve stream track by track

Kae Tempest Breaks Down New Album The Line Is a Curve Track By Track: Exclusive

April 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

When Is The Batman Available to Stream?

Menu Shop Search Sale