Netflix Unveils Trailer for Abercrombie & Fitch Documentary White Hot: Watch

Once upon a time in American suburbia, one’s worth may have been determined by the amount of Abercrombie & Fitch in their closet. But the brand’s sexed-up, post-prepster allure was not without its fair share of prejudice, as told in the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch.

Beyond the superfluous perfume, dim lighting, and nightclubby playlists in their stores, A&F were also recognizable by their homogenous models: Thin, white, and perceptibly “cool.” Their marketing insinuated that all customers and employees should fit that description, too, spawning endless accusations of discrimination. A Muslim woman, featured in the trailer, won a Supreme Court case in 2015 after suing the company for their “no headscarf policy.”

“Abercrombie rooted themselves in discrimination at every single level,” one interview subject recalls. “There’s a reason people liked that brand. Exclusion is part of our society.”

Directed and produced by Alison Klayman, White Hot documents how A&F packaged their narrow-minded exclusivity, and how they got away with it for so long. The documentary premieres on April 19th, and you can watch the trailer below.

