Netflix Unveils Trailer for Abercrombie & Fitch Documentary White Hot: Watch

Premiering on the streamer April 19th

White Hot (Netflix)
White Hot (Netflix)
April 1, 2022 | 3:41pm ET

    Once upon a time in American suburbia, one’s worth may have been determined by the amount of Abercrombie & Fitch in their closet. But the brand’s sexed-up, post-prepster allure was not without its fair share of prejudice, as told in the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix documentary White Hot: The Rise & Fall of Abercrombie & Fitch.

    Beyond the superfluous perfume, dim lighting, and nightclubby playlists in their stores, A&F were also recognizable by their homogenous models: Thin, white, and perceptibly “cool.” Their marketing insinuated that all customers and employees should fit that description, too, spawning endless accusations of discrimination. A Muslim woman, featured in the trailer, won a Supreme Court case in 2015 after suing the company for their “no headscarf policy.”

    “Abercrombie rooted themselves in discrimination at every single level,” one interview subject recalls. “There’s a reason people liked that brand. Exclusion is part of our society.”

    Directed and produced by Alison Klayman, White Hot documents how A&F packaged their narrow-minded exclusivity, and how they got away with it for so long. The documentary premieres on April 19th, and you can watch the trailer below.

    If you need other Netflix original content to binge, check out Consequence’s list of the streamer’s 100 best original series.

Latest Stories

