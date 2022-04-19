Wilco Announce Yankee Hotel Foxtrot Deluxe Reissue, Perform “Poor Places” on Colbert: Watch

Wilco will mark the 20th anniversary of their beloved album, Yankee Hotel Foxtrot, by releasing not one, not two, but seven special editions of the LP.

Headlining the series of reissues is a Super Deluxe version comprising eleven vinyl and one CD, the contents of which are absolutely staggery. All told, the tracklist contains 82 previously unreleased recordings, including demos, drafts, and instrumentals, as well as a 2001 radio performance and 2002 concert recording. Accompanying the music is a new book featuring an interview with Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, drummer Glenn Kotche, and Jim O’Rourke, who mixed the album; an essay by journalist Bob Mehr; and previously unseen photos of the band making the album in their Chicago studio, The Loft.

Pre-orders for the Yankee Hotel Foxtrot reissues are now ongoing. Below, you can stream a live recording of “Reservations” — taken from the band’s July 2002 concert in St. Louis.

Advertisement

Related Video

Wilco are also celebrating Yankee Hotel Foxtrot with a series of full album performances in New York and Chicago this month. While in New York this week, the band also made a stop to the studios of Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Poor Places” with a little help from the Aizuri Quartet. Catch the replay below.

Wilco have one more anniversary show April 19th at New York’s United Palace before they head over to Chicago for a couple shows at the Auditorium Theatre. Soon after, they’ll host their annual Solid Sound Festival in North Adams, Massachusetts, where Japanese Breakfast, Sylvan Esso, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, and more will perform. Tickets to all of the band’s shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster. In even more exciting news, Jeff Tweedy recently revealed that Wilco are in the studio working on a new record.