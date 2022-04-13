Menu
Wild Pink Share New Song “Q. Degraw”: Stream

The Brooklyn band does space rock

April 13, 2022 | 4:37pm ET

    New York indie rockers Wild Pink are back with a new song. Listen to the shoegazey single “Q. Degraw” below.

    “Q. Degraw” is a spacey, ethereal number, with steady drums marching over a blissed-out fuzz guitar. John Ross’ voice proves nearly unintelligible amid all the noise, but according to a press release, the singer is tackling some pretty serious emotions in the number.

    “This song is about my experiences with some health problems and how an extremely stressful situation can sharpen your focus on what’s important in life,” Ross said. “It’s also about how that stress can sometimes cause you to dissociate from yourself.”

    The song stretches out for over six minutes, and despite its tough subject matter, it fades out on a warm, fulfilling note. Even better, Winded singer Catherine Vianale contributes vocals to the track as well.

    Last summer, Wild Pink released an EP dubbed 3 Songs that featured the tracks “Leferever,” “A Scene from the Eau Gallie Causeway,” and the Samia collaboration “Ohio.”  Before that, they shared 6 Cover Songsan EP in which the band tried out songs by Taylor Swift, Bruce Springsteen, Carly Rae Jepsen, Coldplay, and Shane MacGowan, as well as… the Jeopardy! theme song? Their last full-length was 2020’s A Billion Little Lights.

