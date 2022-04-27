Will Arnett’s Peter Pan Is Grown Up and Evil in New Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers Trailer: Watch

Chip ‘n Dale didn’t become the world’s most famous detective rodents without making a few foes along the way. In the latest trailer for Disney+’s forthcoming live-action hybrid Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, the chipmunk duo are introduced to one sinister Peter Pan, voiced by none other than Will Arnett.

A lot has happened in the 30 years since Chip and Dale were last on screen: The easygoing Dale (Andy Samberg) has become three-dimensional thanks to his recent “CGI surgery,” much to the chagrin of apprehensive insurance salesanimal Chip (John Mulaney). Arnett’s Peter Pan has — gasp — finally grown up, with plenty of chest hair and a 5 o’clock shadow to prove it.

It’s unclear from the trailer how exactly Chip and Dale’s hijinks have led them into trouble, but whatever it is, Peter Pan’s having none of it. Forget Neverland; now, the Boy Who Wouldn’t Grow Up appears to be working from a high-tech lair. In one scene, Chip has found himself immobilized by duct tape. “I was always more of an Alvin and the Chipmunks sort of person,” Peter Pan tells him, to which Chip naturally responds: “You monster.”

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers lands on Disney+ May 20th. Rounding out the part-2D, part-3D cast are Seth Rogen, Eric Bana, Flula Borg, Keegan-Michael Key, Tress MacNeille, Tim Robinson, J.K. Simmons, and Chris Parnell. Samberg’s Lonely Island bandmate Akiva Schaffer directed it from a script written by Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Check out the new trailer for yourself below.

Speaking of Arnett and detectives, the comedian was also recently seen as Detective Terry Seattle in Netflix’s semi-improvised crime comedy Murderville.