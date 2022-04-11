Menu
Will Ferrell Joins Cast of Barbie Film

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star as Barbie and Ken

will ferrell barbie movie greta gerwig margot robbie noah baumbach ryan gosling
April 11, 2022 | 3:06pm ET

    Director Greta Gerwig has announced a doll-icious addition to her upcoming adaptation of BarbieAs Deadline reports, iconic comedian Will Ferrell has joined a cast that stars Ryan Gosling as Ken and Margot Robbie as the world’s most popular yet insanely-proportioned doll.

    Plot details haven’t been unboxed as yet, and there’s no word on if Ferrell will be playing a doll, a human, the voice of the Malibu Dream Home, or something else entirely. But we do know that the script comes from Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, and that America Ferrara, Kate McKinnon, and Simu Liu have all signed up for the cinematic playdate. Alexandra Greenblatt, Emma Mackey, and Alexndra Shipp also co-star.

    Ferrell was last seen in Apple TV+’s The Shrink Next Door starring opposite Paul Rudd, and up next he’ll be returning to Apple for Spirited, a twist on A Christmas Carol. One thing he won’t be doing any time soon is reuniting with longtime collaborator Adam McKay. The director of Don’t Look Up revealed that Ferrell won’t return his emails after McKay replaced him with John C. Reilly in HBO’s Winning Time.

    In more positive news, Lorne Michaels recently called Ferrell one of the top three Saturday Night Live cast members of the show’s history.

Will Ferrell Joins Cast of Barbie Film

