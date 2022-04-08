Willie Nelson’s 4th of July Picnic to Return with Jason Isbell, Brothers Osborne, Allison Russell

Willie Nelson is set to bring back his (nearly) annual 4th of July Picnic this summer. A Texas tradition since it first launched in 1973, the event took 2020 off and went virtual last year; now, it’s set to take place at Austin’s Q2 Stadium (home of the Austin Football Club) with a heavy-hitting nine-act bill.

In addition to Nelson himself performing with his Family Band, the 10-hour concert will see sets from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, recent Grammy winners Brothers Osborne, Allison Russell, Tyler Childers, Charley Crockett, Micah Nelson’s band Particle Kid, Steve Early & The Dukes, and Asleep at the Wheel.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15th at 10:00 a.m. CT, with Club Luck Members getting pre-sale access beginning today. Grab your tickets here.

Advertisement

Related Video

At 88 years old, Nelson has a hell of a year lined up. The country icon will drop his new album, A Beautiful Time, on April 29th — his 89th birthday. He’ll support the release with a number of outdoor-only concerts (Q2 is indeed an open-air stadium), as well as the Outlaw Music Festival Tour taking place this summer with a rotating lineup of support including Isbell, Russell, Earl, Crockett, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Chris Stapleton, The Avett Brothers, and more. There’s also the “To Willie: A Birthday Celebration” concert set for Nelson’s own Luck Ranch set to be hosted by Bruce Robison and feature performances from Nelson, Rateliff, Margo Price, Robert Earl Keen, Ray Wylie Hubbard, and Vincent Neil Emerson.

Get tickets to all of Nelson’s upcoming concerts here.