Willow Smith Unleashes Heavy New Single “Purge” Featuring Siiickbrain: Stream

Willow Smith has released a heavy new single titled “Purge,” featuring Siiickbrain, along with an accompanying music video.

The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith released her fourth album, Lately I Feel Everything, in July, but is already putting out new songs that weren’t included on the LP. The singer, who just goes by the artist name WILLOW, appeared on Machine Gun Kelly’s single “emo girl” in February. Now, she’s unleashed “Purge,” which builds up to an intense chorus that finds both WILLOW and Siiickbrain singing at the top of their lungs, with the latter even delivering some powerful metalcore screams.

The eye-catching video matches the intensity of the song, with WILLOW and Siiickbrain both wearing striking outfits as they bash a car with baseball bats and engage in other debauchery.

WILLOW will be out on the road opening for Machine Gun Kelly on his US summer tour from early July through mid August, as well as playing a number of festival dates before and after the run, including Lollapalooza on July 30th. Tickets for her upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Back in August, WILLOW spoke with Heavy Consequence for our “Beyond the Boys’ Club” feature, and talked about further embracing a rock vibe on her recent releases. “I have always had a deep affinity for rock music in general,” she said. “On my second album, I had a song called ‘Human Leech.’ There was a seven-string on that song, and my mom was growling on that song. It was really, actually, metal vibes. … And my co-producer Tyler and I put out a full rock album called The Anxiety before I put this [new] album [Lately I Feel Everything] out. So, I’ve been dabbling in and honoring and loving rock music since I was a young’un.”

Watch the video for “Purge” below, and pick up tickets to WILLOW’s tour dates here.

