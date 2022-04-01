Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Willow Smith Unleashes Heavy New Single “Purge” Featuring Siiickbrain: Stream

The intense song arrives ahead of WILLOW's upcoming support slot on Machine Gun Kelly's tour

Willow new song Purge featuring Siiickbrain
Siiickbrain and Willow, via YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
April 1, 2022 | 4:10pm ET

    Willow Smith has released a heavy new single titled “Purge,” featuring Siiickbrain, along with an accompanying music video.

    The daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith released her fourth album, Lately I Feel Everything, in July, but is already putting out new songs that weren’t included on the LP. The singer, who just goes by the artist name WILLOW, appeared on Machine Gun Kelly’s single “emo girl” in February. Now, she’s unleashed “Purge,” which builds up to an intense chorus that finds both WILLOW and Siiickbrain singing at the top of their lungs, with the latter even delivering some powerful metalcore screams.

    The eye-catching video matches the intensity of the song, with WILLOW and Siiickbrain both wearing striking outfits as they bash a car with baseball bats and engage in other debauchery.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    WILLOW will be out on the road opening for Machine Gun Kelly on his US summer tour from early July through mid August, as well as playing a number of festival dates before and after the run, including Lollapalooza on July 30th. Tickets for her upcoming shows are available via Ticketmaster.

    Beyond the Boys Club Willow Smith
     Editor's Pick
    Beyond the Boys’ Club: Willow Smith

    Back in August, WILLOW spoke with Heavy Consequence for our “Beyond the Boys’ Club” feature, and talked about further embracing a rock vibe on her recent releases. “I have always had a deep affinity for rock music in general,” she said. “On my second album, I had a song called ‘Human Leech.’ There was a seven-string on that song, and my mom was growling on that song. It was really, actually, metal vibes. … And my co-producer Tyler and I put out a full rock album called The Anxiety before I put this [new] album [Lately I Feel Everything] out. So, I’ve been dabbling in and honoring and loving rock music since I was a young’un.”

    Watch the video for “Purge” below, and pick up tickets to WILLOW’s tour dates here.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Lady Lamb Wolves of My Want new song stream

Lady Lamb Shares New Single "Wolves of My Want": Stream

April 1, 2022

City Girls and Fivio Foreign Are "Top Notch" on New Single: Stream

April 1, 2022

municipal waste electrified brain

Municipal Waste Announce New Album Electrified Brain, Unleash "Grave Dive": Stream

April 1, 2022

florence and the machine my love glass animals remix dave bayley dance fever stream

Florence + The Machine Enlist Glass Animals' Dave Bayley for "My Love" Remix: Stream

April 1, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Willow Smith Unleashes Heavy New Single "Purge" Featuring Siiickbrain: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale