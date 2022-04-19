Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Team Up for Co-Headlining Tour

Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are joining forces for a co-headlining US tour.

Taking its name from Nas’ classic Illmatic track, the “NY State of Mind” tour hits 25 American cities between August 30th and October 4th. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Wu-Tang Clan recently saw their pioneering debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), added to the Library of Congress’ National Registry.

As for Nas, he’s fresh off the release of two albums in 2021: August’s King’s Disease II and December’s Magic. Both projects were produced by Hit-Boy.

Wu-Tang Clan an Nas’ “NY State of Mind” Tour Dates:

08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center

09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion

09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre

09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre

10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl