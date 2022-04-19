Menu
Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Team Up for Co-Headlining Tour

The 25-city "NY State of Mind" tour launches on August 30th

Nas with Wu-Tang's Raekown and Ghostface Killah
Nas with Wu-Tang’s Raekown and Ghostface Killah, photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images
April 19, 2022 | 8:38am ET

    Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are joining forces for a co-headlining US tour.

    Taking its name from Nas’ classic Illmatic track, the “NY State of Mind” tour hits 25 American cities between August 30th and October 4th. Check out the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Wu-Tang Clan recently saw their pioneering debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), added to the Library of Congress’ National Registry.

    As for Nas, he’s fresh off the release of two albums in 2021: August’s King’s Disease II and December’s Magic. Both projects were produced by Hit-Boy.

    Wu-Tang Clan an Nas’ “NY State of Mind” Tour Dates:
    08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    09/01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
    09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
    09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
    09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
    09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
    09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
    09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
    09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
    09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
    09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
    09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
    09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
    09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
    09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
    09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
    09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
    09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
    09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
    10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
    10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
    10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

    Wu-Tang and Nas tour poster

