Wu-Tang Clan and Nas Team Up for Co-Headlining Tour

Hip-hop legends Wu-Tang Clan and Nas are joining forces for a co-headlining US tour.
Taking its name from Nas’ classic Illmatic track, the “NY State of Mind” tour hits 25 American cities between August 30th and October 4th. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale starting Tuesday, April 26th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Wu-Tang Clan recently saw their pioneering debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), added to the Library of Congress’ National Registry.
As for Nas, he’s fresh off the release of two albums in 2021: August’s King’s Disease II and December’s Magic. Both projects were produced by Hit-Boy.
Wu-Tang Clan an Nas’ “NY State of Mind” Tour Dates:
08/30 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/01 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center
09/02 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09/03 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
09/04 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
09/07 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
09/08 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion
09/09 – Hartford, CT @ XFINITY Theatre
09/10 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
09/13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
09/14 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach
09/16 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
09/17 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
09/18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
09/20 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
09/21 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
09/22 – Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/24 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/25 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion
09/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
09/30 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
10/01 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
10/02 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
10/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl