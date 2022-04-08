Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Yung Lean and FKA twigs Team Up on “Bliss”: Stream

With a throwback to Nelly and Kelly Rowland's 2002 hit "Dilemma"

yung lean fka twigs bliss collaboration new single music video stardust mixtape stream watch
Yung Lean and FKA twigs’ “Bliss” music video
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
April 8, 2022 | 1:41pm ET

    Blissed out. Yung Lean and FKA twigs have released their new collaboration, “Bliss,” as well as its accompanying music video. Stream the track below.

    In the quirky, nostalgic clip, the rapper picks the avant garde pop singer up for a chauffeured joy ride through a suburban town, complete with a white horse, bicycle gang, and a nod to Kelly Rowland’s famous texting via Excel spreadsheet in the music video for “Dilemma,” her 2002 smash hit with Nelly.

    “Oh, yeah, but I pray to God you’re good for me/ I want your bliss on bliss, a little company,” FKA twigs sings on the chorus before ceding the floor to Yung Lean, who raps, “You don’t know me or the shit I’m in/ Like The Exorcist, I’m making heads spin again/ Flash, flash, flash, flash, flash, flash/ Leandoer in the club, yeah, you find him in the back/ Back of the club when the lights go down/ Sniffing glue and I’m seeing sounds.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The track serves as the opener for the Swedish rapper’s latest mixtape, Stardust, which dropped today in full and contains additional guest features from Thaiboy Digital (“Starz2theRainbow”), Skrillex (“Lips”), Bladee and Ecco2k (“SummerTime Blood,” also with Skrillex), and more.

    Stream the music video for “Bliss” below followed by the full mixtape.

    Meanwhile, FKA twigs unveiled her own mixtape, CAPRISONGS, back in January featuring collaborations with The Weeknd, Rema, Daniel Caesar, and others. Next, she’s slated to star in Rupert Sanders’ upcoming reboot of the 1994 supernatural superhero classic, The Crow, opposite Bill Skarsgard.

    Stardust Artwork:

    yung lean stardust mixtape artwork stream

    Stardust Tracklist:
    01. Bliss (with FKA twigs)
    02. Trip
    03. Gold
    04. Starz2theRainbow (with Thaiboy Digital)
    05. All the Things
    06. Lips (with Skrillex)
    07. Paradise Lost (with Ant Wan)
    08. SummerTime Blood (with Skrillex, Bladee, and Ecco2k)
    09. Nobody else
    10. Waterfall
    11. Letting it all go
    12. Visions (Outro)

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

damon albarn the nearer the fountain more pure the stream flows deluxe edition 4-disc set bonus tracks instrumentals stream

Damon Albarn's The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows Gets Deluxe Reissue: Stream

April 8, 2022

orville peck new album bronco stream apple music spotify

Orville Peck Unleashes New Album Bronco: Stream

April 8, 2022

empress of save me stream

Empress Of Returns with "Sexual Urgency" and New Song "Save Me": Stream

April 8, 2022

papa roach no apologies origins new song video

Papa Roach Share Origins of New Album EGO TRIP and Video for "No Apologies": Exclusive

April 8, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Yung Lean and FKA twigs Team Up on "Bliss": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale