Here’s What All of Your Favorite Musicians Wore to the Met Gala

The 2022 Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 2nd. This year’s theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” inspired by the Gilded Age New York, the period of unprecedented prosperity between 1870 and 1890. As such, the dress code called for “gilded glamour.”

A number of musicians were part of this year’s guest list, including Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Anderson .Paak, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monaé, Kid Cudi, Jared Leto, Questlove, and Jon Batiste. See what they and others wore via the gallery below.

Phoebe Bridgers at Met Gala, photo via Getty Billie Eilish at Met Gala, photo via Getty Anderson .Paak at Met Gala, photo via Getty Olivia Rodrigo and Gwen Stefani at Met Gala, photo via Getty Lizzo at Met Gala, photo via Getty Megan Thee Stallion at Met Gala, photo via Getty Cardi B at Met Gala, photo via Getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at Met Gala, photo via Getty Nicki Minaj at Met Gala, photo via Getty Kid Cudi at Met Gala, photo via Getty Janellé Monae at Met Gala, photo via Getty Kacey Musgraves at Met Gala, photo via Getty Rosalía at Met Gala, photo via Getty SZA at the Met Gala, photo via Getty Maggie Rogers at Met Gala, photo via Getty Future at Met Gala, photo via Getty Jon Batitste at Met Gala, photo via Getty Camila Cabello at Met Gala, photo via Getty Katy Perry at Met Gala, photo via Getty J Balvin at Met Gala, photo via Getty Questlove at Met Gala, photo via Getty Jack Harlow at Met Gala, photo via Getty Finneas at Met Gala, photo via Getty Jared Leto and fashion designer Alessandro Michele at the Met Gala, photo via Getty Lily Allen and David Harbour at Met Gala, photo via Getty Lenny Kravitz at Met Gala, photo via Getty Dave Cameron at Met Gala, photo via Getty Stromae at Met Gala, photo via Getty

Bonus: Kieran Culkin

