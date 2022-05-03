Menu
Here’s What All of Your Favorite Musicians Wore to the Met Gala

See photos of Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Kacey Musgraves, Anderson .Paak, and others

Anderson Paak at Met Gala
Anderson. Paak at the 2022 Met Gala, photo via Getty
Consequence Staff
May 2, 2022 | 9:40pm ET

    The 2022 Met Gala took place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 2nd. This year’s theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” inspired by the Gilded Age New York, the period of unprecedented prosperity between 1870 and 1890. As such, the dress code called for “gilded glamour.”

    A number of musicians were part of this year’s guest list, including Phoebe Bridgers, Billie Eilish, Anderson .Paak, Olivia Rodrigo, Lizzo, Cardi B, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monaé, Kid Cudi, Jared Leto, Questlove, and Jon Batiste. See what they and others wore via the gallery below.

    Phoebe Bridgers at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Billie Eilish at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Anderson .Paak at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Olivia Rodrigo and Gwen Stefani at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Lizzo at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Megan Thee Stallion at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Cardi B at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Nicki Minaj at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Kid Cudi at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Janellé Monae at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Kacey Musgraves at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Rosalía at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    SZA at the Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Maggie Rogers at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Future at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Jon Batitste at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Camila Cabello at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Katy Perry at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    J Balvin at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Questlove at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Jack Harlow at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Finneas at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Jared Leto and fashion designer Alessandro Michele at the Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Lily Allen and David Harbour at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Lenny Kravitz at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Dave Cameron at Met Gala, photo via Getty
    Stromae at Met Gala, photo via Getty

    Bonus: Kieran Culkin

    Kieran Culkin at 2022 Met Gala

    Kieran Culkin at 2022 Met Gala, photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Image

Here's What All of Your Favorite Musicians Wore to the Met Gala

