311 Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Full Album Performances

They're dedicating shows to each of their first six albums

311, photo courtesy of artist
May 16, 2022 | 11:08pm ET

    311 are currently in the midst of a North American tour, but now they’ve announced a new run of dates for the fall. In addition to regular, career-spanning sets, the band has planned special album-themed shows in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, where, with two nights in each city, the band will dedicate one show to each of their first six albums.

    For example, 311 will perform Music and Grassroots in New York City on October 1st and 2nd, Blue and Transistor in Chicago on October 22nd and 23rd, and Soundsystem and From Chaos in Los Angeles on November 11th and 12th. In addition, each retrospective show will include support from artists who opened for 311 during each album’s respective era: Bronx Slang will perform in New York, The Urge will play in Chicago, and Phunk Junkeez will open in Los Angeles.

    The full tour begins on September 2nd in Columbus, Ohio and wraps up on November 12th in Los Angeles. Check out the complete tour schedule below.

    Tickets become available to the general public on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 18th at the same time (use code FINALE).

    311 is offering a range of VIP packages for the shows, including a Gold package that includes an album-themed NFT. When the time comes, grab your seats over at Ticketmaster.

    311 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/17 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
    05/18 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
    05/20 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
    05/21 — Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
    05/22 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
    05/24 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
    05/25 — Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
    05/27 — Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company
    05/28 — Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Brewery
    05/29 — Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center
    06/01 — Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social
    06/02 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
    06/03 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    06/05 — Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
    09/02 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater
    09/03 — Royal Oak, MI @ Arts, Beats & Eats Festival*
    09/04 — TBA
    09/06 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
    09/07 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
    09/09 — Omaha, NE @ Shadow Ridge Music Festival*
    09/10 — Davenport, IA @ Rhythm City Casino Resort*
    09/11 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
    09/13 — Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
    09/14 — McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
    09/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resorts & Casino
    09/17 — TBA*
    09/18 — Richmond, VA @ The National
    09/20 — Niagra Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
    09/21 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*
    09/23 — Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
    09/24 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    09/25 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    09/27 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
    09/28 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
    09/30 — Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino Event Center
    10/01 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    10/02 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5*
    10/22 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues*
    10/23 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues*
    11/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre*
    11/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre*

    *= no Tropidelic

