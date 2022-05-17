311 Announce Fall 2022 Tour Dates, Full Album Performances

311 are currently in the midst of a North American tour, but now they’ve announced a new run of dates for the fall. In addition to regular, career-spanning sets, the band has planned special album-themed shows in New York City, Chicago, and Los Angeles, where, with two nights in each city, the band will dedicate one show to each of their first six albums.
For example, 311 will perform Music and Grassroots in New York City on October 1st and 2nd, Blue and Transistor in Chicago on October 22nd and 23rd, and Soundsystem and From Chaos in Los Angeles on November 11th and 12th. In addition, each retrospective show will include support from artists who opened for 311 during each album’s respective era: Bronx Slang will perform in New York, The Urge will play in Chicago, and Phunk Junkeez will open in Los Angeles.
The full tour begins on September 2nd in Columbus, Ohio and wraps up on November 12th in Los Angeles. Check out the complete tour schedule below.
Tickets become available to the general public on Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, while a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 18th at the same time (use code FINALE).
311 is offering a range of VIP packages for the shows, including a Gold package that includes an album-themed NFT. When the time comes, grab your seats over at Ticketmaster.
311 2022 Tour Dates:
05/17 — Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium
05/18 — Monterey, CA @ Golden State Theatre
05/20 — Reno, NV @ Silver Legacy Resort Casino
05/21 — Garden City, ID @ Revolution Concert House
05/22 — Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory Concert House
05/24 — Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
05/25 — Bozeman, MT @ The Elm
05/27 — Fargo, ND @ Fargo Brewing Company
05/28 — Superior, WI @ Earth Rider Brewery
05/29 — Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center
06/01 — Casper, WY @ The Gaslight Social
06/02 — Sandy, UT @ Sandy City Amphitheater
06/03 — Englewood, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
06/05 — Grand Junction, CO @ Las Colonias Park Amphitheater
09/02 — Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Outdoor Amphitheater
09/03 — Royal Oak, MI @ Arts, Beats & Eats Festival*
09/04 — TBA
09/06 — Des Moines, IA @ Hoyt Sherman Place Theatre
09/07 — Springfield, MO @ Gillioz Theatre
09/09 — Omaha, NE @ Shadow Ridge Music Festival*
09/10 — Davenport, IA @ Rhythm City Casino Resort*
09/11 — Fort Wayne, IN @ Clyde Theatre
09/13 — Lexington, KY @ Manchester Music Hall
09/14 — McKees Rocks, PA @ Roxian Theatre
09/16 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Ocean Resorts & Casino
09/17 — TBA*
09/18 — Richmond, VA @ The National
09/20 — Niagra Falls, NY @ Rapids Theatre
09/21 — New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall*
09/23 — Hampton, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
09/24 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre
09/25 — Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
09/27 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
09/28 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Ballroom
09/30 — Charles Town, WV @ Hollywood Casino Event Center
10/01 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/02 — New York, NY @ Terminal 5*
10/22 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues*
10/23 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues*
11/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre*
11/12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Wiltern Theatre*
*= no Tropidelic