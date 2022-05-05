5 Seconds of Summer on Major Chords, Solo Albums, and the Upcoming 5SOS5

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

5 Seconds of Summer drop into Kyle Meredith With… to talk about their latest singles and upcoming album, 5SOS5.

Related Video

Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, and Michael Clifford tell us about being a newly independent band, how the single “Complete Mess” directed the sound for the rest of the album, and having major chords on display. Luke then goes on to discuss how his and Ashton Irwin’s solo records had an effect on the new disc, while Calum and Michael contemplate when they might release ones of their own.

Advertisement

The group then talks about the nostalgia heard within the new record as it comes on the heels of their recent 10th anniversary, as well as working with John Feldman, and their nonprofit Friends of Friends, which is helping aid people in Ukraine.

Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer’s chat with Kyle above, or watch the conversation below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.