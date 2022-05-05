Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

5 Seconds of Summer on Major Chords, Solo Albums, and the Upcoming 5SOS5

Aussie pop band also discusses their 10th anniversary

5 seconds of summer kyle meredith with interview 5sos5
Kyle Meredith with 5 Seconds of Summer, photo by Andy Deluca
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
May 31, 2022 | 1:53pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    5 Seconds of Summer drop into Kyle Meredith With… to talk about their latest singles and upcoming album, 5SOS5.

    Related Video

    Luke Hemmings, Calum Hood, and Michael Clifford tell us about being a newly independent band, how the single “Complete Mess” directed the sound for the rest of the album, and having major chords on display. Luke then goes on to discuss how his and Ashton Irwin’s solo records had an effect on the new disc, while Calum and Michael contemplate when they might release ones of their own.

    Advertisement

    The group then talks about the nostalgia heard within the new record as it comes on the heels of their recent 10th anniversary, as well as working with John Feldman, and their nonprofit Friends of Friends, which is helping aid people in Ukraine.

    Listen to 5 Seconds of Summer’s chat with Kyle above, or watch the conversation below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Mark Indelicato hacks kyle meredith photo by Karen Ballard_HBO Max

Hacks' Mark Indelicato on Season 2’s Road Trip, Queer Representation, and Laurie Metcalf

May 27, 2022

kyle meredith with this is us mandy moore credit NBC

Mandy Moore on Saying Goodbye to This Is Us and Her First Tour in 15 Years

May 25, 2022

sheryl crow showtime documentary kyle meredith with

Sheryl Crow on Her New Documentary, Shelved Albums, and Recording with Mick Jagger

May 23, 2022

jack johnson meet the moonlight kyle meredith with interview podcast

Jack Johnson on Meet the Moonlight, Working with Blake Mills, and 20 Years of Brushfire Fairytales

May 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

5 Seconds of Summer on Major Chords, Solo Albums, and the Upcoming 5SOS5

Menu Shop Search Sale