ABBA Premiere “ABBA Voyage” Hologram Concert: Setlist + Video

ABBA Voyage sees Agnetha Falkstog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad sing their hits as digital avatars

ABBA Voyage concert
ABBA Voyage, photo by Johan Persson
May 27, 2022 | 9:05am ET

    ABBA staged their first concert in 42 years, albeit in hologram form. On Thursday night, the legendary Swedish pop group premiered their new digital concert, ABBA Voyage, at the ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Watch video and see the setlist below.

    ABBA Voyage sees Agnetha Falkstog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad sing their hits as digital avatars created by visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic. Re-imagined as 21st century pop stars, the group is backed by a 10-piece band that performs live throughout the show. In addition, the production features two short films created by the visual arts collective Shynola that ties ABBA’s classic 1970s catalogue to Voyagethe 2021 album that marked their first release in 40 years. All of this goes down at a 3,000-capacity arena custom-built for ABBA.

    Falkstog, Ulvaeus, Andersson, and Lyngstad all attended Thursday’s opening, marking the first time ABBA’s members were seen together in public in 36 years. Other VIP guests included Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

    Related Video

    ABBA Voyage runs through May 2023. If you’re down to dance with holograms, tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

    Last year, ABBA scored the first Grammy nomination of their career, leading them to joke that “A Grammy should be mandatory for those who dare leave 40 years between album releases.” The group had less jolly thoughts about ABBA MANIA, however, suing the cover band for “parasitic” trademark infringement.

    ABBA Voyage Setlist:
    The Visitors
    Hole in Your Soul
    SOS
    Knowing Me, Knowing You
    Chiquitita
    Fernando
    Mamma Mia
    Does Your Mother Know
    Eagle
    Lay All Your Love on Me
    Summer Night City
    Voulez Vous
    When All is Said And Done
    Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
    Thank You For The Music
    Don’t Shut Me Down
    I Still Have Faith in You
    Waterloo
    Dancing Queen
    The Winner Takes it All

ABBA Premiere "ABBA Voyage" Hologram Concert: Setlist + Video

