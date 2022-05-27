ABBA Premiere “ABBA Voyage” Hologram Concert: Setlist + Video

ABBA staged their first concert in 42 years, albeit in hologram form. On Thursday night, the legendary Swedish pop group premiered their new digital concert, ABBA Voyage, at the ABBA Arena in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. Watch video and see the setlist below.

ABBA Voyage sees Agnetha Falkstog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad sing their hits as digital avatars created by visual effects company Industrial Light & Magic. Re-imagined as 21st century pop stars, the group is backed by a 10-piece band that performs live throughout the show. In addition, the production features two short films created by the visual arts collective Shynola that ties ABBA’s classic 1970s catalogue to Voyage, the 2021 album that marked their first release in 40 years. All of this goes down at a 3,000-capacity arena custom-built for ABBA.

Falkstog, Ulvaeus, Andersson, and Lyngstad all attended Thursday’s opening, marking the first time ABBA’s members were seen together in public in 36 years. Other VIP guests included Sweden’s King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia.

ABBA Voyage runs through May 2023. If you’re down to dance with holograms, tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.

Last year, ABBA scored the first Grammy nomination of their career, leading them to joke that “A Grammy should be mandatory for those who dare leave 40 years between album releases.” The group had less jolly thoughts about ABBA MANIA, however, suing the cover band for “parasitic” trademark infringement.

ABBA Voyage Setlist:

The Visitors

Hole in Your Soul

SOS

Knowing Me, Knowing You

Chiquitita

Fernando

Mamma Mia

Does Your Mother Know

Eagle

Lay All Your Love on Me

Summer Night City

Voulez Vous

When All is Said And Done

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)

Thank You For The Music

Don’t Shut Me Down

I Still Have Faith in You

Waterloo

Dancing Queen

The Winner Takes it All