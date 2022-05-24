Aerosmith Singer Steven Tyler Checks Into Rehab

Aersomith frontman Steven Tyler has voluntarily checked himself into rehab following a recent relapse. As a result, the band has pushed back the start of their upcoming residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

“As many of you know, our beloved brother Steven has worked on his sobriety for many years. After foot surgery to prepare for the stage and the necessity of pain management during the process, he has recently relapsed and voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery,” Aerosmith said in a statement released on Tuesday.

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being,” the statement added. “We will continue our 2022 dates starting in September, and we’ll let you know any further updates as soon as we can. We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel greatest distances to experience our shows.”

“Thank you for your understanding and for your support for Steven during this time,” Aerosmith said to conclude their statement.

As of now, Aerosmith are slated to return to the stage in September for headlining shows at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor, Maine, and Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts. They’ll then head to Vegas to finally kick off their residency at Park MGM, with dates running into December. Tickets are available to purchase via Ticketmaster.