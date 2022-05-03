Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The Afghan Whigs Announce New Album How Do You Burn?, Share “The Getaway”: Stream

Plus, they've mapped out a 2022 tour

afghan whigs how do you burn the getaway tour dates alternative rock
The Afghan Whigs, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 3, 2022 | 10:04am ET

    After returning with their new single “I’ll Make You See God” back in February, The Afghan Whigs have announced that a new album is on the way. How Do You Burn?, the band’s first album in five years, is set for release on September 9th via Royal Cream/BMG. Before its release, The Afghan Whigs have shared the album’s latest single “The Getaway” and its music video, as well as a slew of North American and European tour dates for 2022.

    The Afghan Whigs first got to work on How Do You Burn? in September 2020. Despite the years apart, the band were able to assemble the album remotely, with frontman Greg Dulli, his co-producer Christopher Thorn and drummer Patrick Keeler together in California, bassist John Curley in Cincinnati, guitarist Jon Skibic in New Jersey, and strings man Rick Nelson in New Orleans. “Once we got the system down, we started flying,” Dulli says in a press release. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Compared to the thrilling riffs of “I’ll Make You See God,” “The Getaway” slows things down a notch. It’s a soaring slow-burner that gradually builds into a powerful, climactic end. Its video uses imagery of space, astronauts, and rockets to convey a sense of limitless possibility. Listen to “The Getaway” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Afghan Whigs’ 2022 headlining tour kicks off in Minneapolis on September 9th. They’ll hit cities including Brooklyn, D.C., Dallas, and Seattle before wrapping up the US leg in Los Angeles on October 12th. Then it’s off to Europe, where the band will play Madrid, Rome, Glasgow, and more, leading up to one epic closer at London’s KOKO in November. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 6th, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster.

    Keep scrolling to see The Afghan Whigs’ tour schedule, as well as the album art and tracklist for How Do You Burn?.

    In 2020, Dulli shared his first solo album, Random DesireThe Afghan Whigs’ last album was 2017’s In Spades.

    Advertisement

    How Do You Burn? Artwork:

    afghan whigs how do you burn the getaway tour dates alternative rock

    How Do You Burn? Tracklist:
    01. I’ll Make You See God
    02. The Getaway
    03. Catch a Colt
    04. Jyja
    05. Please, Baby, Please
    06. A Line of Shots
    07. Domino and Jimmy
    08. Take Me There
    09. Concealer
    10. In Flames

    The Afghan Whigs 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
    09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    09/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
    09/12 – Detroit, MI St. @ Andrews Hall
    09/14 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
    09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    09/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
    09/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
    09/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    09/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
    09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    10/01 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
    10/05 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre
    10/22 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barceló
    10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo 2
    10/25 – Milan, IT @ Santeria
    10/26 – Rome, IT @ Largo
    10/28 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
    10/29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
    10/30 – Luxembourg, DK @ Atelier
    11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    11/02 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Cathedral
    11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
    11/06 – London, UK @ KOKO

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

CHAI SURPRISE new song video tour dates

CHAI Unleash a "SURPRISE" with New Single: Stream

May 3, 2022

black star no fear of time stream first album in 24 years new music hip hop rap stream

Black Star Drop No Fear of Time, Their First Album in 24 Years: Stream

May 3, 2022

hovvdy hide origins billboard for my feelings new ep

Hovvdy Announce New EP billboard for my feelings, Share Origins of "Hide": Exclusive

May 3, 2022

cola degree origins new song stream ought

Cola (Ex-Ought, US Girls) Share Origins of New Song "Degree": Exclusive

May 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Afghan Whigs Announce New Album How Do You Burn?, Share "The Getaway": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale