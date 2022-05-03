After returning with their new single “I’ll Make You See God” back in February, The Afghan Whigs have announced that a new album is on the way. How Do You Burn?, the band’s first album in five years, is set for release on September 9th via Royal Cream/BMG. Before its release, The Afghan Whigs have shared the album’s latest single “The Getaway” and its music video, as well as a slew of North American and European tour dates for 2022.
The Afghan Whigs first got to work on How Do You Burn? in September 2020. Despite the years apart, the band were able to assemble the album remotely, with frontman Greg Dulli, his co-producer Christopher Thorn and drummer Patrick Keeler together in California, bassist John Curley in Cincinnati, guitarist Jon Skibic in New Jersey, and strings man Rick Nelson in New Orleans. “Once we got the system down, we started flying,” Dulli says in a press release. Pre-orders are ongoing.
Compared to the thrilling riffs of “I’ll Make You See God,” “The Getaway” slows things down a notch. It’s a soaring slow-burner that gradually builds into a powerful, climactic end. Its video uses imagery of space, astronauts, and rockets to convey a sense of limitless possibility. Listen to “The Getaway” below.
The Afghan Whigs’ 2022 headlining tour kicks off in Minneapolis on September 9th. They’ll hit cities including Brooklyn, D.C., Dallas, and Seattle before wrapping up the US leg in Los Angeles on October 12th. Then it’s off to Europe, where the band will play Madrid, Rome, Glasgow, and more, leading up to one epic closer at London’s KOKO in November. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 6th, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster.
Keep scrolling to see The Afghan Whigs’ tour schedule, as well as the album art and tracklist for How Do You Burn?.
In 2020, Dulli shared his first solo album, Random Desire. The Afghan Whigs’ last album was 2017’s In Spades.
How Do You Burn? Artwork:
How Do You Burn? Tracklist:
01. I’ll Make You See God
02. The Getaway
03. Catch a Colt
04. Jyja
05. Please, Baby, Please
06. A Line of Shots
07. Domino and Jimmy
08. Take Me There
09. Concealer
10. In Flames
The Afghan Whigs 2022 Tour Dates:
09/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
09/12 – Detroit, MI St. @ Andrews Hall
09/14 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
09/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
09/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
09/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/01 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
10/05 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre
10/22 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barceló
10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo 2
10/25 – Milan, IT @ Santeria
10/26 – Rome, IT @ Largo
10/28 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
10/29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
10/30 – Luxembourg, DK @ Atelier
11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/02 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Cathedral
11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
11/06 – London, UK @ KOKO