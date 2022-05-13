Alice Merton Shares Origins of New Song “Loveback”: Exclusive

Our recurring new music series Origins is where artists can reveal the stories behind their latest release. Today, Mom + Pop artist Alice Merton shares “Loveback.”

Alice Merton is today sharing the latest preview of her forthcoming S.I.D.E.S. LP with the single “Loveback.”

“Loveback” serves as the opening salvo on the singer-songwriter’s sophomore full-length. It sets the stage for a powerful indie pop sound, one that’s full of fun, scream-along chorus, but also underscores the album’s prevalent themes of self-reclamation.

Advertisement

Related Video

“‘Loveback’ talks about waking up one day and realizing someone has stolen a part of you that you want back,” Merton explains. “It was the realization that I didn’t ‘need’ anyone to exist. I was never dependent on anyone or anything, even if it at times felt like it. I felt like I was handing out something I was rarely getting back. At some point I felt like I had forgotten why I’m doing what I’m doing, and felt like I had lost sight of what’s really important to me.”

Merton wrote and produced the song alongside Tim Uhlenbrock, with Grammy-nominated Matty Green (Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran) handling mixing duties. Take a listen to “Loveback” via its lyric video below, followed by Alice Merton’s exclusive Origins of the single.

The followup to 2019’s Mint ,S.I.D.E.S. arrives June 17th via Mom + Pop. Ahead of the album’s drop date, Merton will spend May opening for Bastille across the US, with a EU/UK headlining trek set for the fall. Get tickets to all her upcoming gigs here.