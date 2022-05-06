Menu
Alison Wonderland Breaks Down New Album Loner Track by Track: Exclusive

A deep dive into the follow-up to 2018's Awake

alison wonderland loner track by track breakdown new album stream
Alison Wonderland Track by Track, photo by Simply G
May 6, 2022 | 10:45am ET

    Our feature series Track by Track gives artists a platform to reveal the stories and details behind each song on their latest album. Today, Alison Wonderland explores her new LP, Loner.

    Australian DJ and singer-songwriter Alison Wonderland has returned with Loner, her first full-length project since 2018’s Awake.

    Never one to shy away from vulnerability, Wonderland has taken her self-reflective electronic pop to a new level with Loner. Like everyone else, the pandemic utterly disrupted Wonderland’s life. A DJ on the rise both in Australia and abroad, she was ripped from the world of live dance shows and thrown into a frozen, solitary couple of years.

    With more time to think than ever before, Wonderland revisited her past projects. “I realized that I have always seen myself as the victim of my story,” she reveals in a press statement. “This time, something shifted in me, and I decided that I didn’t want to be the victim anymore. Instead, whatever I wrote from here would empower me, and help me find strength in this loneliness.”

    Still intensely emotional, the songs on Loner take a stubbornly optimistic viewpoint. From the gratitude of “New Day” to the validation of the title track, Wonderland spends the album attempting to translate her active self-love to the listener. “I knew that being this honest and speaking from the heart would really speak to people,” she tells Consequence.

    Check out Loner below, followed by Alison Wonderland’s exclusive Track by Track breakdown of the full effort.

    Alison Wonderland is headed out on the festival circuit starting later this month. Pick up your passes via Ticketmaster.

