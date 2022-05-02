Amber Heard Fires PR Team Days Before Testifying in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against Amber Heard is being live streamed on Court TV, leading to a bizarre whirlwind of fan edits of the trial and intense pledges of allegiance in the court of public opinion, usually in Depp’s favor. Now, unhappy with the press surrounding the case, Heard has abruptly fired her PR team — just days before she herself is set to take the stand.

Heard switched from Precision Strategies, a crisis PR firm co-founded by former Obama deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter, to Shane Communications, a communications and media strategy firm with more Hollywood experience.

“She doesn’t like bad headlines,” a source told the New York Post, while another explained that Heard is “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.”

Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard in 2019, claiming she ruined his career with a Washington Post op-ed in which she said she had become “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

In turn, the actress filed a $100 million countersuit of her own. Since the trial began last month, the case has inundated the public with disturbing events from the couple’s relationship, including Heard admitting to hitting Depp and defecating in his bed, and leaked text messages in which Depp and Paul Bettany described “burning,” “drowning,” and having sex with Heard’s “burnt corpse.”

Depp took the stand on April 19th, and a brutal social media mob has been after Heard ever since. The actress’ team is set to begin telling her side of the story this week, with Heard likely taking the stand on Wednesday. Here’s hoping none of her witnesses vape during their testimony.

