Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Amber Heard Fires PR Team Days Before Testifying in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

The actress is reportedly unhappy with how her story has been told

amber heard pr team
Amber Heard, photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 2, 2022 | 11:31am ET

    Johnny Depp’s defamation suit against Amber Heard is being live streamed on Court TV, leading to a bizarre whirlwind of fan edits of the trial and intense pledges of allegiance in the court of public opinion, usually in Depp’s favor. Now, unhappy with the press surrounding the case, Heard has abruptly fired her PR team — just days before she herself is set to take the stand.

    Heard switched from Precision Strategies, a crisis PR firm co-founded by former Obama deputy campaign manager Stephanie Cutter, to Shane Communications, a communications and media strategy firm with more Hollywood experience.

    “She doesn’t like bad headlines,” a source told the New York Postwhile another explained that Heard is “frustrated with her story not being told effectively.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit against Heard in 2019, claiming she ruined his career with a Washington Post op-ed in which she said she had become “a public figure representing domestic abuse.”

    In turn, the actress filed a $100 million countersuit of her own. Since the trial began last month, the case has inundated the public with disturbing events from the couple’s relationship, including Heard admitting to hitting Depp and defecating in his bed, and leaked text messages in which Depp and Paul Bettany described “burning,” “drowning,” and having sex with Heard’s “burnt corpse.”

    Depp took the stand on April 19th, and a brutal social media mob has been after Heard ever since. The actress’ team is set to begin telling her side of the story this week, with Heard likely taking the stand on Wednesday. Here’s hoping none of her witnesses vape during their testimony.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

taylor swift all too well short film tribeca film festival

Taylor Swift to Screen and Discuss All Too Well Short Film at Tribeca Film Festival

May 2, 2022

Austin Powers Fixed James Bond

How Austin Powers Made James Bond Take Itself Seriously Again

May 2, 2022

Angelina Jolie Ukraine visit Lviv

Angelina Jolie Meets with Wounded Children and Refugees in Ukraine

May 2, 2022

justin lin vin diesel fast and furious ten fast x

Justin Lin Exited Fast and Furious 10 Over Vin Diesel's Poor On-Set Behavior: Report

May 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Amber Heard Fires PR Team Days Before Testifying in Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Menu Shop Search Sale