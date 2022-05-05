Anderson .Paak to Star in and Direct First Feature Film K-POPS!

Anderson .Paak will make his feature directorial debut with K-POPS!. As its title suggests, the film has a K-pop-inspired story, as it follows “a washed-up musician who travels to Korea to write for K-pop stars, discovering that his long-lost son is set to front one of the country’s hottest new groups. He then jumps at the opportunity to capitalize on his son’s stardom for his own renaissance, but learns that fatherhood is much more fulfilling and meaningful than stardom.”

The multi-Grammy winner and exuberant Met Gala star developed the project with Los Angeles rapper and Power actor Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park, and co-wrote the script with Khaila Amazan. .Paak himself will also star in the film alongside his son, Soul Rasheed.

As .Paak told Deadline: “My mom is from Korea but she was adopted so I never knew anything about my Korean heritage until I met my wife. This movie is a reflection on my experience learning about this part of myself alongside my wife and son — and spending even more time with them! I knew this would be something I should write and direct, and Stampede Ventures took a chance and trusted that I could pull this off. I’m excited to bring it to the big screen.”

Advertisement

Related Video

.Paak later shared the news on his social accounts with a celebratory post: “LIGHTS CAMERA ACTION BABY!! Really excited about the next chapter in my career. I’ll be making a film with the people I love and I’m putting everything into this! Here’s looking at you kid!!”

The musician-producer previously directed the music video for Leon Bridges’ “Motorbike” as well as the debut visual for his own Apeshit record label signees, DOMi&JD BECK, via his producing arm Apeshit Films. His company will produce K-POPS! in partnership with Park’s Big Dummie, Stampede Ventures, and EST Studios. Filming is scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Park said in a statement: “As a long time friend of Anderson’s I’ve seen him expand his creative vision time and time again. I’m excited for my production company Big Dummie to be a part of of this unique story that brings together and celebrates Black and Asian culture through the love of music. I also can’t wait for the world to meet his son, Soul Rasheed who I know everyone is going to love!”

Advertisement

Stampede Ventures CEO and founder Greg Silverman added: “Anderson .Paak is a trailblazer by nature, whose amazing work will naturally translate onto the big screen for feature films. He is a monster talent with a huge heart and a bigger smile. This is just the beginning for this superstar.”

That’s big words for the the perfectly well-accomplished, eight-time Grammy Award winner. As one-half of the consistently camera-ready, all-consuming pop cultural force Silk Sonic with Bruno Mars, .Paak has dominated the discourse for nearly two years. In 2022 alone, he’s stopped by Sesame Street, performed alongside Dr. Dre and Eminem at the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and kicked off a(n extended) Las Vegas residency with Silk Sonic that is still rolling. Grab your seats before it wraps on May 29th via Ticketmaster.