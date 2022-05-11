Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Andy Dick Charged with Felony Sexual Battery, Arrest Caught on Livestream

The actor/comedian was detained while staying at a California RV park

andy dick arrested
Andy Dick, photo by Chelsea Lauren/WireImage
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2022 | 6:29pm ET

    Andy Dick has been arrested in Orange County, California on suspicion of felony sexual battery.

    The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that police were called this morning, May 11th, to a campground in O’Neill Regional Park in Trabuco Canyon after a man alleged he was sexually assaulted. Dick, 56, was arrested, and the victim was taken to a hospital for examination.

    According to TMZ, Dick and a group of live streamers had been living in the RV park. The arrest was broadcast on creator Captain Content’s RV YouTube channel.

    Related Video

    This is far from the first time Dick has been accused of sexual misconduct. In 2019, the actor and comedian was accused of groping his Uber driver, and before that, he was fired from the films Raising Buchanan and Vampire Dad for “groping people’s genitals, unwanted kissing/licking and sexual propositions of at least four members of the production.”

    Advertisement

    “I don’t know the difference between sexual harassment and trying to get a date,” Dick once said of his behavior. “In the ’70s, all the girlfriends I got was by kissing and licking their cheek. I don’t know anymore. There were beautiful women and beautiful guys on the set. I flirt with them. I might kiss someone on the set and ask them to go to dinner. They are the ones that took it south.” With that explanation in mind, it comes as no surprise that he would later defend the predatory behavior of Brett Ratner, Dustin Hoffman, Kevin Spacey, and Harvey Weinstein.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

netflix is a joke fest streaming pete davidson john mulaney dave chappelle amy schumer stand up specials streaming

Netflix to Stream Festival Sets from Pete Davidson, Bill Burr, Amy Schumer, and More

May 9, 2022

pete davidson kanye west netflix is a joke festival standup set aids joke jack harlow bill burr sunday service

Pete Davidson Jokes About Kanye West Starting AIDS Rumor: Watch

May 6, 2022

dave chappelle fight netflix is a joke attacked on stage

Dave Chappelle: My Attacker Wanted to Draw Attention to Gentrification

May 6, 2022

dave chappelle isaiah lee no felony attack charges

Dave Chappelle Attacker Charged with Four Misdemeanors, Won't Face Felony Charges [UPDATED]

May 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Andy Dick Charged with Felony Sexual Battery, Arrest Caught on Livestream

Menu Shop Search Sale