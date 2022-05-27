Angel Olsen Covers Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings”: Stream

Angel Olsen has a new album of original music on the way, but today she’s shared her rendition of a classic. The singer-songwriter has covered Bob Dylan’s “One Too Many Mornings” for the Apple TV+ series Shining Girls, which you can listen to below.

Elisabeth Moss stars in and executive produces Shining Girls, and she hand-picked Olsen to be featured on the show. Appearing on the June 3rd season finale, the artist’s take on “One Too Many Mornings” adds an ethereal touch to Dylan’s lo-fi track. Rather than acoustic guitar and harmonica, Olsen layers a finger-picked electric with soulful harmonies and light flourishes of piano, transforming the already mournful song from a quiet elegy to something of a church hymn.

“One Too Many Mornings” joins music by Claudia Sarne on the Shining Girls soundtrack. In addition to composing most of the show’s score, Sarne produced Olsen’s contribution.

Just as Shining Girls wraps up its first season, Olsen will release Big Time, her latest album, on June 3rd. So far, she’s previewed the project with the singles “All the Good Times,” “Big Time,” and “Through the Fires.” This summer, she’ll embark on the “The Wild Hearts Tour” with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker, then head over to Europe for some headlining dates of her own. Tickets to all of her shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.