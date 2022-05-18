Angel Olsen Shares New Piano Ballad “Through the Fires”: Stream

Angel Olsen is back with “Through the Fires,” a sentimental piano ballad billed as the “centerpiece” of her upcoming album, Big Time. Listen to the single below.

Olsen keeps her voice low in “Through the Fires,” letting sweeping strings do the talking as she learns to let go of all earthly desires. In a press release, she called the song “the centerpiece statement of this record. It’s a song I wrote to remind myself that this life is temporary, the past is not something to dwell on, that it’s important to keep moving, keep searching for the people that are also searching, and to notice the moments that are lighter and bigger than whatever trouble I’ve encountered.” The track comes with an equally delicate music video shot by Angela Ricciardi, in which Olsen unwinds in a creek, surrounded by flowers.

Big Time arrives in full on June 3rd via Jagjaguwar, and includes the previously released singles “All the Good Times” and the title track. In addition to the album, Olsen teamed up with director Kimberly Stuckwisch for a film of the same name. The 28-minute visual premieres on June 2nd at 8:30 p.m. ET on Amazon Music. Amazon Music’s Twitch channel will also host a Big Time watch party, which features a Q+A with Olsen and Stuckwisch and a concert live streamed from the premiere party at Brain Dead Studios in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

This summer, Olsen will hit the road with Sharon Van Etten and Julien Baker for “The Wild Hearts Tour,” and after that, she’ll embark on a run of headlining dates in Europe. Tickets to all of her shows are on sale now via Ticketmaster.