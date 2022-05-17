Menu
Animal Collective Announce Even More 2022 Tour Dates, Share “Cherokee (Dennis Bovell Remix)”: Stream

Supporting their new album Time Skiffs

Animal Collective, photo by Hisham Bharoocha
May 17, 2022 | 2:23pm ET

    February brought us Time Skiffs, our first Animal Collective studio album in over half a decade, and the experimental indie rockers have a lot of touring to catch up on: Today, they’ve once again expanded their 2022 tour, which is under way now. Additionally, Animal Collective have shared a version of the Time Skiffs track “Cherokee” remixed by Dennis Bovell.

    This new leg of the tour will finally bring AnCo back to Canada with gigs in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and more. They’ll also hit more of the Midwest, with nights added in Omaha, Des Moines, and Indianapolis. Then, they’ll make their way over to the East Coast, including a night in New York for Central Park’s SummerStage series.

    Supporting AnCo on tour are Baltimore indie pop group Tomato Flower and Philly rockers Spirit of the Beehive. Tickets to the new shows go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster. A pre-sale begins on Wednesday (using code PASS3RBY). Check out their full schedule of 2022 tour dates below the jump, and get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

    Related Video

    With the new remix of “Cherokee,” Bovell — a legend in the reggae world — gives the track a true Caribbean feel. He kicks up the energy on the relatively minimalistic song by adding a swarm of complex percussion, letting the vocals fall into the background like they’re being sung from a cave. Also below, listen to “Cherokee (Dennis Bovell Remix).”

    Excluding live albumsfilm scores, and EPs, Time Skiffs is Animal Collective’s first release since 2016’s Painting With. Consequence recently chatted with the band’s Panda Bear about the making of the record and how the band keep up the momentum after 11 albums.

    Animal Collective 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ^
    05/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^
    05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^
    05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre ^
    05/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^
    05/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^
    05/26 – Bellevue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^
    05/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^
    05/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^
    05/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^
    05/31 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^
    06/01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^
    06/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^
    06/04 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^
    07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Fest
    08/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *
    08/14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Fest
    08/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall *
    08/17 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace *
    08/19 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM *
    08/20 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *
    08/23 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *
    08/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *
    08/26 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose Festival
    08/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi Annex *
    08/29 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *
    08/30 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park *
    08/31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *
    09/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *
    09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *
    11/02 – Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s
    11/03 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall
    11/06 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
    11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
    11/12 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix
    11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Übel & Gefährlich
    11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
    11/17 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory
    11/19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena
    11/20 – Munich, DE @ Freiheiz
    11/21 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son
    11/23 – Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier
    11/24 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
    11/27 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

    ^ = w/ Spirit of the Beehive
    * = w/ Tomato Flower

