February brought us Time Skiffs, our first Animal Collective studio album in over half a decade, and the experimental indie rockers have a lot of touring to catch up on: Today, they’ve once again expanded their 2022 tour, which is under way now. Additionally, Animal Collective have shared a version of the Time Skiffs track “Cherokee” remixed by Dennis Bovell.

This new leg of the tour will finally bring AnCo back to Canada with gigs in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and more. They’ll also hit more of the Midwest, with nights added in Omaha, Des Moines, and Indianapolis. Then, they’ll make their way over to the East Coast, including a night in New York for Central Park’s SummerStage series.

Supporting AnCo on tour are Baltimore indie pop group Tomato Flower and Philly rockers Spirit of the Beehive. Tickets to the new shows go on sale this Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and you can get yours at Ticketmaster. A pre-sale begins on Wednesday (using code PASS3RBY). Check out their full schedule of 2022 tour dates below the jump, and get tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

With the new remix of “Cherokee,” Bovell — a legend in the reggae world — gives the track a true Caribbean feel. He kicks up the energy on the relatively minimalistic song by adding a swarm of complex percussion, letting the vocals fall into the background like they’re being sung from a cave. Also below, listen to “Cherokee (Dennis Bovell Remix).”

Excluding live albums, film scores, and EPs, Time Skiffs is Animal Collective’s first release since 2016’s Painting With. Consequence recently chatted with the band’s Panda Bear about the making of the record and how the band keep up the momentum after 11 albums.

Animal Collective 2022 Tour Dates:

05/17 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre ^

05/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts By the Bay ^

05/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre ^

05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield Theatre ^

05/23 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom ^

05/24 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory ^

05/26 – Bellevue, CO @ Mishawaka Amphitheatre ^

05/27 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre ^

05/28 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman ^

05/30 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall ^

05/31 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

06/01 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater ^

06/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant ^

06/04 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre ^

07/09 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Fest

08/13 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

08/14 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Fest

08/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall *

08/17 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace *

08/19 – Bozeman, MT @ The ELM *

08/20 – Missoula, MT @ The Wilma *

08/23 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown *

08/24 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s *

08/26 – Bridgeview, IL @ Sacred Rose Festival

08/27 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi Annex *

08/29 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

08/30 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park *

08/31 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall *

09/02 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall *

09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre *

11/02 – Limerick, IE @ Dolan’s

11/03 – Dublin, IE @ National Concert Hall

11/06 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/07 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

11/12 – Tourcoing, FR @ Le Grand Mix

11/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Übel & Gefährlich

11/16 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

11/17 – Prague, CZ @ MeetFactory

11/19 – Vienna, AT @ Arena

11/20 – Munich, DE @ Freiheiz

11/21 – Fribourg, CH @ Fri-Son

11/23 – Luxembourg, LU @ Atelier

11/24 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

11/27 – Cologne, DE @ Luxor

^ = w/ Spirit of the Beehive

* = w/ Tomato Flower