Animal Collective Cancel Several Tour Dates After Positive COVID-19 Tests

May 26, 2022 | 11:49am ET

    Animal Collective have cancelled their eight remaining tour dates in May and June after Avey Tare (Dave Portner) and Deakin (Josh Dibb) tested positive for COVID-19.

    “Both Dave and Josh (each vaccinated and boosted) got very sick and are unable to play shows right now,” the band wrote in a social media statement. “Continuing to tour at this moment would be harmful to their health and could contribute to longer term difficulties. We will have to cancel the remaining dates of our May-June tour.”

    The news affects two concerts in Colorado, two in Missouri, three in Texas, and one in Madison, WI. All of the scuttled dates featured Spirit of the Beehive as openers, and AnCo are asking fans to “support SOTB if you can; buy records and merch, as our loss now becomes theirs as well.” Check out the full statement below.

    Animal Collective have been touring in support of their new album, Time SkiffsThe good news is they recently expanded their tour with new stops in August and September, and this fall they’ll trek across Europe. Tickets are available here. If you’d like, you can revisit our feature “Animal Collective in 10 Songs.”

