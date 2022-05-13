Antonio Sánchez Enlists Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross for “I Think We’re Past That Now”: Stream

Antonio Sánchez has released “I Think We’re Past That Now,” his new collaboration with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross which features lyrics penned by the Nine Inch Nails frontman. Stream it below.

“I can hear the sound coming out of them/ But I don’t seem to be able to comprehend,” Reznor whisper-sings on the first verse over Sánchez’s scattershot percussion. “I can feel their bullets fly through me/ But I think I’ve decided they don’t work on me.”

The song will appear on the Grammy-winning drummer’s upcoming album, SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II), out August 26th via Arts Music/Warner Music. The long-gestating follow-up to 2017’s Bad Hombre will also feature collaborations with the likes of Dave Matthews (“Eh Hee 2.0” with Pat Metheny), Kimbra (“Suspended Animation”), Rodrigo y Gabriela (“M-Power”), and more.

Pre-orders are ongoing. See the artwork and tracklist below.

“My anger transformed,” Sánchez said in a statement about the nearly five-year period following the first volume’s release. “And the fact this material did not originate with me changed the equation. It helped me to bring a fresh perspective and a sense of wonder to ‘What else can this be?’ And as a result of pandemic-related delays, I keep joking about my having been pregnant for a couple of years… and now there is a really epic baby.”

The new track isn’t Reznor’s only recent collab, either. Last August, he linked up with Danny Elfman on the official remix to “True,” marking the first-ever duet of the lauded composer’s career. It worked so well that the duo re-teamed seven months later on another remix of “Native Intelligence” for the collector’s edition of the 2021 solo album Big Mess.

SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II) Artwork:

SHIFT (Bad Hombre Vol. II) Tracklist:

01. Opening (feat. Ignacio López Tarso)

02. Eh Hee 2.0 (feat. Dave Matthews & Pat Metheny)

03. Mi Palabra (feat. Ana Tijoux)

04. The Bucket (feat. Becca Stevens)

05. I Think We’re Past That Now (feat. Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)

06. Alambari (feat. MARO)

07. Doyenne (feat. SONICA)

08. Risa de Mujer (feat. Lila Downs)

09. Trapped (Red Room) [feat. Thana Alexa]

10. Comet, Come to Me (feat. Meshell Ndegeocello)

11. Waiting

12. Risa de Mujer (Interlude) [feat. Lila Downs]

13. El Agua y la Miel (feat. Silvana Estrada)

14. Suspended Animation (feat. Kimbra)

15. M-Power (feat. Rodrigo y Gabriela)

16. Closing (feat. Ignacio López Tarso)