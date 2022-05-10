Apple iPod Officially Discontinued After 20 Years

For the better part of the last decade, the Apple iPod has been more of a nostalgia item or the first smart device for children than a must-have item. Today, it has finally been discontinued and will only be available “while supplies last.”

While the move hardly comes out of nowhere — the iPod Classic was discontinued back in 2014, and Apple last updated the iPod Touch in 2019 — it will strike a chord with older millennials who have rose-colored memories of loading their MP3 collections into iTunes. Sure, the click wheels on the early models would sometimes stick, and the spinning hard drives would die without warning, but being able to carry thousands of songs in one’s pocket was a groundbreaking moment in technology.

Of course, the iPod wasn’t the first portable MP3 player, but it came as a flagship device at a time when Apple was still on shaky ground. From its introduction in November 2001, the product was a runaway success. The iconic iPod commercials helped artists like Feist, The Ting Tings, Jet, Chairlift, and Franz Ferdinand break into the mainstream. Revisit some of the most memorable ads below.

Despite streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music rendering MP3 players obsolete in recent years, there has been a dedicated community of iPod fans who bond on Reddit over restoring and modernizing older models. If history is any indication, eBay prices should skyrocket for the latest models.

Purchase the iPod Touch while you still can through the Apple website, Apple Stores, and authorized retailers.