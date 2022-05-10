Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Apple iPod Officially Discontinued After 20 Years

Hit "shuffle all" today in its memory

apple ipod discontinued
Original Apple iPod
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 10, 2022 | 2:17pm ET

    For the better part of the last decade, the Apple iPod has been more of a nostalgia item or the first smart device for children than a must-have item. Today, it has finally been discontinued and will only be available “while supplies last.”

    While the move hardly comes out of nowhere — the iPod Classic was discontinued back in 2014, and Apple last updated the iPod Touch in 2019 — it will strike a chord with older millennials who have rose-colored memories of loading their MP3 collections into iTunes. Sure, the click wheels on the early models would sometimes stick, and the spinning hard drives would die without warning, but being able to carry thousands of songs in one’s pocket was a groundbreaking moment in technology.

    Of course, the iPod wasn’t the first portable MP3 player, but it came as a flagship device at a time when Apple was still on shaky ground. From its introduction in November 2001, the product was a runaway success. The iconic iPod commercials helped artists like Feist, The Ting Tings, Jet, Chairlift, and Franz Ferdinand break into the mainstream. Revisit some of the most memorable ads below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Despite streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music rendering MP3 players obsolete in recent years, there has been a dedicated community of iPod fans who bond on Reddit over restoring and modernizing older models. If history is any indication, eBay prices should skyrocket for the latest models.

    Purchase the iPod Touch while you still can through the Apple website, Apple Stores, and authorized retailers.

     

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

donald trump elon musk twitter ban account unban truth social

Elon Musk Says Donald Trump Will Be Allowed Back on Twitter

May 10, 2022

elon musk monetize twitter

Elon Musk Might Start Charging You to Embed or Quote Tweets

May 1, 2022

elon musk twitter mass deactivations purchase buy users leave conservative liberal

Twitter Acknowledges Mass Deactivations Following Elon Musk Purchase

April 27, 2022

jack dorsey radiohead elon musk twitter everything in its own place buy purchase

Twitter Founder Jack Dorsey Posts Radiohead Song to Express Feelings About Elon Musk

April 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Apple iPod Officially Discontinued After 20 Years

Menu Shop Search Sale