Arcade Fire Perform “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” at 2022 Juno Awards: Watch

Arcade Fire brought the confetti for their celebratory performance of “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” at the 2022 Juno Awards on Sunday. Watch the performance below.

The Canadian collective played the latest single from their sixth album WE sans the swaying, inflatable dancers that debuted at Arcade Fire’s surprise Coachella set and were later showcased in the song’s music video. But their ebullient and unpredictable energy remained as the band charged through a spirited rendition. Instead, the group was joined by a percussion section of precocious youngsters who not only brightened the stage with beaming smiles but also drove home the coming-of-age message of the rousing anthem’s lyrics. Check it out below.

“Unconditional” was one of the four songs that the band played on SNL as part of their Five-Timers’ Club episode last week, and yes, they somehow fit the inflatables into Studio 8H. They’ve kept things fresh on the promotional circuit with a performance inspired by the Milky Way’s black hole Sagittarius A*, a laser-focused production of “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” on Fallon, and an unexpected take on Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for BBC Radio.

Advertisement

Related Video

Arcade Fire will embark on a lengthy 2022 tour with Beck and Feist that stretches across Europe and North American starting in August. It will be the first tour not to include Will Butler, who announced his departure from the group earlier this year (and to which brother Win has elaborated on since). Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.