Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Arcade Fire Perform “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” at 2022 Juno Awards: Watch

The band was helped along by young percussionists for the coming-of-age single

Arcade Fire Juno Awards 2022 performance Unconditional I Lookout Kid We Junos live
Arcade Fire (via YouTube)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 16, 2022 | 1:36pm ET

    Arcade Fire brought the confetti for their celebratory performance of “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” at the 2022 Juno Awards on Sunday. Watch the performance below.

    The Canadian collective played the latest single from their sixth album WE sans the swaying, inflatable dancers that debuted at Arcade Fire’s surprise Coachella set and were later showcased in the song’s music video. But their ebullient and unpredictable energy remained as the band charged through a spirited rendition. Instead, the group was joined by a percussion section of precocious youngsters who not only brightened the stage with beaming smiles but also drove home the coming-of-age message of the rousing anthem’s lyrics. Check it out below.

    “Unconditional” was one of the four songs that the band played on SNL as part of their Five-Timers’ Club episode last week, and yes, they somehow fit the inflatables into Studio 8H. They’ve kept things fresh on the promotional circuit with a performance inspired by the Milky Way’s black hole Sagittarius A*, a laser-focused production of “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” on Fallon, and an unexpected take on Harry Styles’ “As It Was” for BBC Radio.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Arcade Fire will embark on a lengthy 2022 tour with Beck and Feist that stretches across Europe and North American starting in August. It will be the first tour not to include Will Butler, who announced his departure from the group earlier this year (and to which brother Win has elaborated on since). Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

ty segall saturday part 2 pt ii hello hi new song single listen stream

Ty Segall Shares New Song "Saturday Pt. 2": Stream

May 16, 2022

story behind the song they might be giants birdhouse in your soul

The Story Behind How They Might Be Giants Built a "Birdhouse in Your Soul"

May 16, 2022

Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., Flume, Jamie xx to Play Inaugural Portola Music Festival in San Francisco

May 16, 2022

Sunflower bean webster hall new york city headful of sugar

Sunflower Bean Give New York a Headful of Sugar at Webster Hall: Photos + Setlist

May 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Arcade Fire Perform "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)" at 2022 Juno Awards: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale