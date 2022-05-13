Arcade Fire Perform “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole)” on Fallon: Watch

Arcade Fire hit the stage at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night to perform their new song “Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole).” Watch the replay below.

Performing under the same watchful eye that appears on the cover of their latest album, WE, frontman Win Butler and his bandmates were bathed in blue light as they launched into the album cut. “Heaven is so cold/ I don’t wanna go/ Father in heaven’s sleeping/ Somebody delete me,” Butler sang before being joined by wife Régine Chassagne on lead vocals for the next verse of the nearly seven-minute track. (Later on, Chassagne even shot lasers from her fingers as the all-seeing eye began glowing red.)

Watch Arcade Fire’s wild performance on Fallon after the jump.

The Canadian rockers have been in full swing promoting their sixth album, which was released earlier this month. Just yesterday, they stopped by BBC Radio to cover Harry Styles’ No. 1 hit “As It Was” and performed two songs referencing the first image of the supermassive black hole at the center of the Milky Way, known as Sagittarius A*. Earlier this week, the band unveiled the inflatable-filled music video for “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).”

And all of that came on the heels of a surprise set during Weekend 1 of Coachella as well as Arcade Fire’s fifth time on Saturday Night Live, during which they served as musical guest opposite host Benedict Cumberbatch for the late night sketch show’s Mother’s Day episode.

Next, they’ll head out on a lengthy world tour with support from Beck and Feist on behalf of the new album this summer. Grab tickets here.