Arcade Fire Deliver Rousing Four-Song Performance on SNL: Watch

In support of their newly released album, WE

Arcade Fire SNL
Arcade Fire on SNL (NBC)
May 8, 2022 | 11:53am ET

    If you need any evidence as to why Arcade Fire’s upcoming tour is one of the must-see live events of 2022 look no further than the band’s appearance on Saturday Night Live.

    In what will go down as the standout performances of SNL Season 47, Win Butler and co. treated the late-night crowd to not one, not two, not three, but four songs from their latest album, WE.

    Butler opened the band’s fifth turn as SNL’s musical guest by dedicating Arcade Fire’s performance of “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” to his and Régine Chassagne’s son, Eddie. The band then returned to the stage for a rollicking performance of “The Lightning I and II.”

    Throughout the episode, SNL made several references to the Supreme Court’s apparent decision to end Roe vs. Wade, including a cold opening inspired by Justice Samuel Alito’s referencing of a 13th century treatise as justification for banning abortion. Later, during the episode’s closing credit, host Benedict Cumberbatch and the show’s cast wore T-shirts reading “1973,” in reference to the year the Supreme Court initially ruled in favor of Roe vs. Wade. Cumberbatch then gave way to Arcade Fire, who performed “End of the Empire.” “A woman’s right to choose. Forever and ever, amen,” proclaimed frontman Win Butler prior to the performance.

    Arcade Fire’s sixth album, WE, was officially released last Friday (read our review here). The band recently announced a lengthy tour in support of the album. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 13th via Ticketmaster.

