Arcade Fire Announce 2022 Tour with Feist and Beck

Arcade Fire have announced a lengthy tour in support of their newly released album, WE. Better yet, they’ll bringing along Feist and Beck as special guests.

The tour begins in the UK and Europe starting in late August, with Leslie Feist providing support for each of the dates running through early October. Arcade Fire will then embark on a North American leg, with Beck opening each date by playing a special acoustic set. Check out the tour’s full schedule below.

A Live Nation pre-sale for the North American dates will take place on Thursday, May 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time (using code FINALE). A public ticket on-sale will follow on Friday, May 13th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Get tickets via Ticketmaster. Tickets links for the UK/European shows can be found below.

Arcade Fire’s sixth album, WE, was officially released today (read our review here). This weekend, they’ll serve as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live.

Arcade Fire 2022 Tour Dates:

08/30 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena * (Tix)

09/02 – Birmingham, UK @ Utilita Arena Birmingham * (Tix)

09/03 – Manchester, UK @ AO Arena * (Tix)

09/05 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro * (Tix)

09/08 – London, UK @ The O2 * (Tix)

09/11 – Lille, FR @ Zenith * (Tix)

09/12 – Antwerp, BE @ Sportpaleis * (Tix)

09/14 – Cologne, DE @ Lanxess Arena * (Tix)

09/15 – Paris, FR @ Accor Arena * (Tix)

09/17 – Milan, IT @ Mediolanum Forum *

09/18 – Munich, DE @ Olympiahalle * (Tix)

09/21 – Madrid, ES @ WiZink Center * (Tix)

09/22 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

09/23 – Lisbon, PT @ Campo Pequeno *

09/25 – Bordeaux, FR @ Arkea Arena * (Tix)

09/26 – Nantes, FR @ Zenith de Nantes * (Tix)

09/28 – Amsterdam, NL @ Ziggo Dome * (Tix)

09/29 – Berlin, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena * (Tix)

10/01 – Warsaw, PL @ OS Torwar * (Tix)

10/28 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^ (Tix)

11/01 – Camden, NJ @ Waterfront Music Pavilion ^ (Tix)

11/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^ (Tix)

11/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Fenway Music Hall ^ (Tix)

11/10 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena ^ (Tix)

11/12 – Chicago, IL @ United Center ^ (Tix)

11/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory ^ (Tix)

11/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum ^ (Tix)

11/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^ (Tix)

11/22 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^ (Tix)

11/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^ (Tix)

11/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^ (Tix)

12/01 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena ^ (Tix)

* = w/ Feist

^ = w/ Beck