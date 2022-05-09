Menu
Arcade Fire Befriend Inflatables in New “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)” Video: Watch

The latest visual from WE was directed by Benh Zeitlin

Arcade Fire’s Unconditional I (Lookout Kid) video
May 9, 2022 | 11:27am ET

    Still riding the high of the release of their new album WEArcade Fire keep the momentum going today with a new music video for their single “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid).” The playful clip is directed by Academy Award nominee Benh Zeitlin.

    A large team of co-stars appear in “Unconditional I (Lookout Kid),” mostly composed of children and “fly guys” — you know, those towering inflatable men who flail outside of car dealerships. Throughout its seemingly unrelated vignettes, the “Unconditional I” video uses wind as a loose metaphor for love; it has the potential to destroy us or give us power, depending on how we use it.

    Amid the allegory, the “Unconditional I” video also includes footage from Arcade Fire’s recent shows in New Orleans and at Coachella, which were both crashed by fly guys. Look closely in the video, and you can also spot a cameo from Krzysztof Meyn, who appeared in Zeitlin’s most recent film WendyWatch the “Unconditional I” visual below.

    Just after Friday’s release of WE, Arcade Fire brought “Unconditional I” to Saturday Night Live over the weekend as the episode’s musical guest. See where the track landed on Consequence’s ranking of every single Arcade Fire song from worst to best. You can also catch the band on tour later this year with pals Feist and Beck; grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.

