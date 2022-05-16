Matt Helders Teases New Arctic Monkeys Album: We’re “Never Gonna Be Like ‘R U Mine?’ Again

Arctic Monkeys drummer Matt Helders offered an update on the band’s long-awaited new album, revealing that musically “it kinda picks up where” 2018’s loungey Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino left off.

Speaking at DrumathonLIVE 2022 (via NME), Helders suggested gone are the days of Arctic Monleys’ 2012 single “R U Mine?” “I mean, it’s never gonna be like ‘R U Mine?’ and all that stuff again, you know, the heavy riffs and stuff.

“But there are riffs in there and [it’s] a bit more up-tempo, even though it’s not loud,” he added. “It’s hard to explain!”

In a separate interview with BBC Radio late last year, Helders said that Arctic Monkeys’ new as-yet-untitled album was “pretty much” ready to go, aside from a few “bits to finish off.” He added that the band hoped to release it sometime in the summer.

In September, Arctic Monkeys are set to headline Primavera Sound Los Angeles and Life is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas. They’re also set to appear at Primavera Sound’s trio of South American festivals in Brasil, Chile, and Argentina.