Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

A$AP Rocky Proposes to Rihanna in New “D.M.B.” Video: Watch

The rapper also takes a shot at Chris Brown

asap rocky rihanna dmb new song video stream
A$AP Rocky’s “D.M.B.” video
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 5, 2022 | 1:04pm ET

    A$AP Rocky has finally released his single “D.M.B.” after teasing it for the better part of a year, but his more famous partner (and mother of his child) Rihanna takes the spotlight in the accompanying video. Watch it below.

    The self-proclaimed “ghetto love tale” depicts the many aspects of the celebrity couple’s relationship, whether they’re in the Bronx hanging out on fire escapes, getting their hair done together, or competing in a game of dice.

    And when it’s time to bail Rocky out of jail, Rihanna’s there every single time. Three minutes into the video, Rocky asks Rihanna “Marry me?” through his grill, to which she responds in kind with “I do.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Co-produced by Rocky with Skepta, Shlohmo, Hector Delgado, and Kelvin Krash, the song features the Harlem rapper describing their relationship while taking a shot at Chris Brown. “I don’t beat my bitch, I need my bitch,” he raps. “She clean my crib, she feed my friends/ She keep my secret, she keep my fridge packed, my freezer lit.”

    “D.M.B.” was first previewed in an ad for the online financial services company Klarna back in June 2021. Rocky and Rihanna were later spotted shooting the video in the Bronx that July. It’s expected to appear on Rocky’s long-awaited album All Smiles, which he has said could feature Morrissey.

    Rocky has been ramping up his musical production of late, recently appearing on Nigo’s “Arya” and “Lost and Found Freestyle 2019.” Last month, he featured on Swedish House Mafia’s “Frankenstein.” He last released Testing in 2018.

    Advertisement

    In non-music news, Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport last month in connection to a November 2021 shooting.

    “D.M.B.” Artwork:

    asap rocky dmb artwork

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

taylor swift this love taylor's version 1989 the summer i turned pretty soundtrack trailer

Taylor Swift Teases "This Love (Taylor's Version)," and We Can Almost Taste 1989 (Taylor's Version)

May 5, 2022

soulfly superstition stream

Soulfly Announce New Album Totem, Unleash "Superstition": Stream

May 5, 2022

s.g. sg goodman Heart Swell origins new song stream

S.G. Goodman Shares the Origins of New Song "Heart Swell": Exclusive

May 5, 2022

070 shake web stream

070 Shake Details New Album YOU CAN'T KILL ME, Shares "Web": Stream

May 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

A$AP Rocky Proposes to Rihanna in New "D.M.B." Video: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale