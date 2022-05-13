Woman Who Lost Her Pregnancy at Astroworld Files Wrongful Death Suit

A woman who says she lost her pregnancy after sustaining multiple injuries during last year’s Astroworld tragedy has filed a wrongful death suit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and several others, Rolling Stone reports.

Dayton, Ohio couple Shanazia Williamson and Jarawd Owens were expecting a child at the time of the festival, where an intense crowd surge resulted in the trampling of many in the audience. 10 people caught in the stampede died as a result of compression asphyxia.

“While in attendance at the festival, Shanazia was trampled and crushed resulting in horrific injuries and ultimately the death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” Williamson’s lawsuit reads. “In addition, Shanazia sustained injuries to her shoulder, back, leg, chest, stomach and other parts of her body.” The suit, filed in December, includes defendants Scott, promoters Live Nation and ScoreMore, security company Valle Services SMG, ASM Global, and the Harris County Sports and Convention corporation.

“Defendants’ failure to plan, design, manage, operate, staff, and supervise the event was a direct and proximate cause of Shanazia’s injuries and death of her and Jarawd’s unborn child,” the suit continues. The case also claims that the festival organizers were negligent in providing inadequate security and medical personnel, as well as failing to recognize safety hazards.

Williamson’s case is one of hundreds of lawsuits filed against Astroworld organizers following the tragedy, but its circumstances present a unique question to the courts since it concerns the unborn. The couple’s attorneys declined to comment on the case, while the defendants have consistently denied responsibility for the entire event. Scott, meanwhile, is currently in the process of dismissing the lawsuits altogether, while the FBI has joined the Houston Police Department in investigating the incident.

In March, Scott launched Project HEAL, a safety initiative meant to empower marginalized communities and improve the organizing of large-scale events. This weekend, he’ll make his first awards show appearance since Astroworld when he performs at the Billboard Music Awards.