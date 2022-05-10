Austin City Limits: Chili Peppers, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X Lead 2022 Lineup

Austin City Limits will return in October with a lineup led by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Paramore, The Chicks, P!nk, SZA, and Flume.

The two week festival goes down October 7th-9th and October 14th-16th at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Other confirmed acts include Phoenix (weekend 2 only), The War on Drugs, Spoon, James Blake (weekend 1), Japanese Breakfast, Billy Strings, Carly Rae Jepsen (weekend 1), Goose, Arlo Parks, Wet Leg (weekend 2), MUNA (weekend 1), PinkPantheress, The Marías, Jazmine Sullivan, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Benee, Faye Webster (weekend 2), Kevin Morby (weekend 1), and more. See the full lineup via the poster below.

Three-day GA ($295), GA+ ($600), and VIP ($1,400) passes go on sale beginning today (May 10th) at 12:00 p.m. CT. You can purchase tickets to weekend one here, and weekend two here.

Single-day tickets will be available later in the spring.

