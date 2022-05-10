Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Austin City Limits: Chili Peppers, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X Lead 2022 Lineup

Paramore, The Chicks, P!nk, SZA, Flume, and Phoenix are also heading to Austin this fall

red hot chili peppers kacey musgraves lil nas x to play austin city limits
Red Hot Chili Peppers (Ben Kaye) / Kacey Musgraves (Ben Kaye) / Lil Nas X (Charlotte Rutherford)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 10, 2022 | 10:40am ET

    Austin City Limits will return in October with a lineup led by Red Hot Chili Peppers, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X, Paramore, The Chicks, P!nk, SZA, and Flume.

    The two week festival goes down October 7th-9th and October 14th-16th at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Other confirmed acts include Phoenix (weekend 2 only), The War on Drugs, Spoon, James Blake (weekend 1), Japanese Breakfast, Billy Strings, Carly Rae Jepsen (weekend 1), Goose, Arlo Parks, Wet Leg (weekend 2), MUNA (weekend 1), PinkPantheress, The Marías, Jazmine Sullivan, Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Benee, Faye Webster (weekend 2), Kevin Morby (weekend 1), and more. See the full lineup via the poster below.

    Three-day GA ($295), GA+ ($600), and VIP ($1,400) passes go on sale beginning today (May 10th) at 12:00 p.m. CT. You can purchase tickets to weekend one here, and weekend two here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Single-day tickets will be available later in the spring.

    Editor’s Note: Visit our new Live section to stay up to date on the latest tour announcements and festival news. Also sign up for our live music newsletter for access to exclusive pre-sale codes and more.

    Austin City limits 2022 lineup poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Hot 97 Summer Jam

How to Get Tickets to Hot 97 Summer Jam

April 29, 2022

stagecoach confederate flag ban 2022 divisive symbols festivals

Country Music Festival Stagecoach Bans Confederate Flags

April 29, 2022

chad smith taylor hawkins wife

Chili Peppers Taking Taylor Hawkins' Wife to New Orleans Jazz Fest: "It's Going to Be a Celebration"

April 29, 2022

coachella mask

Coachella Co-Founder Discusses Decision to Drop Mask and Vax Mandates, Kanye's Exit in New Interview

April 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Austin City Limits: Chili Peppers, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Nas X Lead 2022 Lineup

Menu Shop Search Sale