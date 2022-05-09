Menu
Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Teases Return of James Cameron’s Fantasy Blockbuster: Watch

The first of four sequels premieres this December

Avatar The Way of Water
Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney)
May 9, 2022 | 10:31am ET

    The long-awaited second Avatar film, Avatar: The Way of Water, is finally set to hit theaters internationally on December 14th and in the US on December 16th. Over the weekend, Disney revealed the film’s first teaser trailer prior to screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness; now, the preview has gone live online. Watch it below.

    Avatar: The Way of Water is the first of four sequels in James Cameron’s blockbuster franchise. Speaking during Disney’s presentation at CinemaCon last month, producer Jon Landau said, “One of the strengths of Jim Cameron’s scripts is they are always universal and relatable themes that he weaves into them.”

    “At the center of each of the four sequels will be the Sully family. Each story will be a standalone and each will come to its own conclusion,” Landau explained. There will be a “fulfilling resolution to each film, but when looked at as a whole the journey across all four will create a larger epic saga.”

    Appearing remotely from New Zealand, where he is filming the sequels, Cameron promised to push the limits “even farther with high frame rate, higher resolution 3D and greater reality in our visual effects. I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution and most immersive 3D available. I think we pulled it off.”

    Avatar: The Way of Waters stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Giovanni Ribisi, and Kate Winslet.

    Ahead of the new film’s release, the original 2009 Avatar film will be re-released in theaters with restored picture and sound on September 23rd.

    Avatar 3 is currently scheduled to hit theaters on December 20th, 2024, followed by Avatar 4 on December 16th, 2026, and Avatar 5 on December 22nd, 2028.

