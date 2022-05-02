AWOLNATION Announce US Tour

AWOLNATION have announced a 30-date US tour taking place this fall.

The “Falling Forward” tour kicks off in Salt Lake City on October 6th and includes stops in Denver, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, and beyond before concluding in Seattle on November 18th. Badflower and The Mysterines will provide support for the entirety of the tour. Check out the full schedule below.

Consequence readers can access a special ticket pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time by using the code COSNATION. Tickets then go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

The upcoming tour coincides with the release of AWOLNATION’s new covers and collaborations album, My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, which boasts appearances from Beck, Portugal. the Man, Incubus’ Brandon Boyd, and more. Pre-orders are now ongoing in advance of the album’s May 6th release.

AWOLNATION 2022 Tour Dates:

10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell

10/07 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/08 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato

10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore

10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/14 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion

10/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

10/16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

10/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater

10/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

10/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17

10/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

10/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore

10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

11/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

11/04 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

11/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom

11/06 – Austin, TX Stubb’s @ Waller Creek Amphitheater

11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel

11/09 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

11/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

11/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre