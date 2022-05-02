AWOLNATION Announce US Tour

AWOLNATION have announced a 30-date US tour taking place this fall.
The “Falling Forward” tour kicks off in Salt Lake City on October 6th and includes stops in Denver, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, and beyond before concluding in Seattle on November 18th. Badflower and The Mysterines will provide support for the entirety of the tour. Check out the full schedule below.
Consequence readers can access a special ticket pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time by using the code COSNATION. Tickets then go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.
The upcoming tour coincides with the release of AWOLNATION’s new covers and collaborations album, My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, which boasts appearances from Beck, Portugal. the Man, Incubus’ Brandon Boyd, and more. Pre-orders are now ongoing in advance of the album’s May 6th release.
AWOLNATION 2022 Tour Dates:
10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
10/07 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/08 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato
10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/14 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion
10/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
10/16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
10/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
10/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
10/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
10/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
10/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
10/25 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
10/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
11/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
11/04 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
11/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
11/06 – Austin, TX Stubb’s @ Waller Creek Amphitheater
11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
11/09 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
11/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
11/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre