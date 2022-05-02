Menu
AWOLNATION Announce US Tour

The 30-date outing takes place this fall

AWOLNATION 2022
AWOLNATION, photo by Kari Rowe
Consequence Staff
May 2, 2022 | 10:43am ET

    AWOLNATION have announced a 30-date US tour taking place this fall.

    The “Falling Forward” tour kicks off in Salt Lake City on October 6th and includes stops in Denver, Chicago, Detroit, New York, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Nashville, and beyond before concluding in Seattle on November 18th. Badflower and The Mysterines will provide support for the entirety of the tour. Check out the full schedule below.

    Consequence readers can access a special ticket pre-sale beginning Thursday, May 5th at 10:00 a.m. local time by using the code COSNATION. Tickets then go on sale to the general public starting Friday, May 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time. You can purchase tickets via Ticketmaster.

    The upcoming tour coincides with the release of AWOLNATION’s new covers and collaborations album, My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, which boasts appearances from Beck, Portugal. the Man, Incubus’ Brandon Boyd, and more. Pre-orders are now ongoing in advance of the album’s May 6th release.

    AWOLNATION 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/06 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex – Rockwell
    10/07 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    10/08 – Omaha, NE @ Barnato
    10/10 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
    10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    10/14 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! Indoor Pavilion
    10/15 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    10/16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
    10/18 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    10/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
    10/21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
    10/22 – New York, NY @ The Rooftop at Pier 17
    10/23 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    10/25 – Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore
    10/26 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    10/29 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
    10/31 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
    11/02 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    11/04 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    11/05 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
    11/06 – Austin, TX Stubb’s @ Waller Creek Amphitheater
    11/08 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel
    11/09 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    11/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
    11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas
    11/13 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
    11/16 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    11/18 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

    AWOLNATION tour

