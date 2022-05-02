Bad Bunny to Release New Album, Un Verano Sin Ti, on Friday

Bad Bunny has announced the imminent release of his new album. Entitled Un Verano Sin Ti, the 23-track LP is set for release on Friday, May 6th.

Un Verano Sin Ti serves as the follow-up to the reggaeton star’s blockbuster 2020 album, El Último Tour Del Mundo. That release famously became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album.

Bad Bunny initially teased the release of Un Verano Sin Ti through an online classified ad selling his Buggati. Upon dialing the attached phone number (787-417-8605), fans were greeted by a pre-recorded message from the musician along with a snippet of a new song.

Earlier this year, Bad Bunny hit the road for a US arena tour in support of El Último Tour Del Mundo (revisit our review of the Denver kick-off show here). This summer, he’ll embark on the “World’s Hottest Tour,” a massive run of stadium shows in North and South America. Tickets to Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour dates are available here.

Bad Bunny was also recently cast as El Muerto in Sony’s next standalone Spider-Verse film.

Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:

08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium

08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^

08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^

08/13 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium #

08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^

08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^

08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #

08/28 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #

09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

09/02 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^

09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^

09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^

09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^

09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^

09/18 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^

09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^

09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^

09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #

10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

10/22 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez

10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

10/29 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos

11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

11/05 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani

11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla

11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

11/14 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional

11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa

11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

11/19 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot

11/20 – Bogota, CO @ Estado El Campín

11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez

11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional

11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán

11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano

12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá

12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA

12/04 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA

12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

12/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

^ = w/ Alesso

# = w/ Diplo