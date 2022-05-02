Menu
Bad Bunny to Release New Album, Un Verano Sin Ti, on Friday

The reggaeton star will support the release by embarking on the "World's Hottest Tour"

Bad Bunny 2022 tour
Bad Bunny, photo by Jomar Dávila
May 2, 2022 | 4:35pm ET

    Bad Bunny has announced the imminent release of his new album. Entitled Un Verano Sin Ti, the 23-track LP is set for release on Friday, May 6th.

    Un Verano Sin Ti serves as the follow-up to the reggaeton star’s blockbuster 2020 album, El Último Tour Del Mundo. That release famously became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album.

    Bad Bunny initially teased the release of Un Verano Sin Ti through an online classified ad selling his Buggati. Upon dialing the attached phone number (787-417-8605), fans were greeted by a pre-recorded message from the musician along with a snippet of a new song.

    Related Video

    Earlier this year, Bad Bunny hit the road for a US arena tour in support of El Último Tour Del Mundo (revisit our review of the Denver kick-off show here). This summer, he’ll embark on the “World’s Hottest Tour,” a massive run of stadium shows in North and South America. Tickets to Bad Bunny’s upcoming tour dates are available here.

    Bad Bunny was also recently cast as El Muerto in Sony’s next standalone Spider-Verse film.

    Bad Bunny 2022 Tour Dates:
    08/05 – Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium
    08/09 – Atlanta, GA @ Trust Park ^
    08/12 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium ^
    08/13 – Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium #
    08/18 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park ^
    08/20 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
    08/23 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park ^
    08/27 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #
    08/28 – Bronx, NY @ Yankee Stadium #
    09/01 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^
    09/02 – Houston, TX @ Minute Maid Park ^
    09/07 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^
    09/09 – Dallas, TX @ AT&T Stadium ^
    09/14 – Oakland, CA @ RingCentral Coliseum ^
    09/17 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^
    09/18 – San Diego, CA @ PETCO Park ^
    09/23 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
    09/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium ^
    09/28 – Phoenix, AZ @ Chase Field ^
    09/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
    10/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium #
    10/21 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
    10/22 – Santo Domingo, DR @ Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez
    10/28 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
    10/29 – Santiago, CL @ Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos
    11/04 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
    11/05 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio de Vélez – José Amalfitani
    11/11 – Asuncion, PY @ Estadio La Nueva Olla
    11/13 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
    11/14 – Lima, PE @ Estadio Nacional
    11/16 – Quito, EC @ Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa
    11/18 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
    11/19 – Medellin, CO @ Estadio Atanasio Girardot
    11/20 – Bogota, CO @ Estado El Campín
    11/22 – Panama City, PA @ Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez
    11/24 – San Jose, CR @ Estadio Nacional
    11/26 – San Salvador, SV @ Estadio Cuscatlán
    11/29 – San Pedro Sula, HN @ Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano
    12/01 – Guatemala City, GT @ Explanada Cardales de Cayalá
    12/03 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA
    12/04 – Monterrey, MX @ Estadio BBVA
    12/09 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca
    12/10 – Mexico City, MX @ Estadio Azteca

    ^ = w/ Alesso
    # = w/ Diplo

