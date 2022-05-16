Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bad Bunny Has the Best-Selling Album of 2022 (So Far) with Un Verano Sin Ti

The Puerto Rican rapper's latest album is the biggest release since Adele's 30

Bad Bunny 2022
Bad Bunny, photo by Eric Rojas
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 15, 2022 | 9:35pm ET

    Bad Bunny hopped his way to the top of the Billboard charts with the best-selling album of 2022 to date. The Puerto Rican rapper’s latest release, Un Verano Sin Ti, debuted this week at No. 1 in the US after moving 274,000 equivalent album units.

    Previously, Bad Bunny made history when his 2020 LP, El Último Tour del Mundo, became the first-ever all-Spanish language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He’s now added a second No. 1 album.

    To illustrate just how well Un Verano Sin Ti performed commercially, it enjoyed the best-selling week since Adele’s 30 in December 2021. Diving a bit deeper, with 356.66 million on-demand streams, it’s the largest streaming week ever for a Latin album, the biggest streaming week of 2022 for any album of any genre, and the biggest streaming week for any album since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in September 2021, according to Billboard.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Fans will have a chance to catch Bad Bunny support Un Verano Sin Ti when he embarks on the “World’s Hottest Tour” this summer. The massive jaunt includes stadium shows in both North and South America, and tickets can be purchased here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

travis new song mafia 2022 billboard music awards performance

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Travis Scott Debuts New Song, Performs "MAFIA": Watch

May 15, 2022

Pearl Jam drummer Kai

Pearl Jam Enlist 18-Year-Old High School Senior on Drums for "Mind Your Manners": Watch

May 15, 2022

megan thee stallion plan b sweetie pie 2022 billboard music awards performance

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Megan Thee Stallion Performs "Plan B" and "Sweetest Pie": Watch

May 15, 2022

florence and the machine 2022 billboard music awards my love performance

2022 Billboard Music Awards: Florence + the Machine Perform "My Love": Watch

May 15, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bad Bunny Has the Best-Selling Album of 2022 (So Far) with Un Verano Sin Ti

Menu Shop Search Sale