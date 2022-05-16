Bad Bunny Has the Best-Selling Album of 2022 (So Far) with Un Verano Sin Ti

Bad Bunny hopped his way to the top of the Billboard charts with the best-selling album of 2022 to date. The Puerto Rican rapper’s latest release, Un Verano Sin Ti, debuted this week at No. 1 in the US after moving 274,000 equivalent album units.

Previously, Bad Bunny made history when his 2020 LP, El Último Tour del Mundo, became the first-ever all-Spanish language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200. He’s now added a second No. 1 album.

To illustrate just how well Un Verano Sin Ti performed commercially, it enjoyed the best-selling week since Adele’s 30 in December 2021. Diving a bit deeper, with 356.66 million on-demand streams, it’s the largest streaming week ever for a Latin album, the biggest streaming week of 2022 for any album of any genre, and the biggest streaming week for any album since Drake’s Certified Lover Boy in September 2021, according to Billboard.

Advertisement

Related Video

Fans will have a chance to catch Bad Bunny support Un Verano Sin Ti when he embarks on the “World’s Hottest Tour” this summer. The massive jaunt includes stadium shows in both North and South America, and tickets can be purchased here.