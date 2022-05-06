Bad Bunny Drops New Album Un Verano Sin Ti: Stream

Bad Bunny’s latest album is here. Listen to the reggaeton star’s new project, Un Verano Sin Ti, below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Bad Bunny first teased Un Verano Sin Ti with an online classified ad selling his Buggati. When fans dialed the phone number attached to the ad, the musician offered them a snippet of new music. The full project follows Bad Bunny’s 2020 record El Último Tour Del Mundo, a mammoth release that became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album. With 23 tracks to its name, Un Verano Sin Ti feels like the perfect follow-up for the Puerto Rican rapper’s fans to pore over.

This summer, Bad Bunny will take Un Verano Sin Ti‘s songs on the road for a stadium tour of North and South America, appropriately titled he “World’s Hottest Tour.” Tickets are on sale here. The artist will also appear in Sony’s next standalone Spider-Verse film, where he’ll portray the antihero El Muerto.

Un Verano Sin Ti Artwork:

Un Verano Sin Ti Tracklist:

01. Moscow Mule

02. Después de la Playa

03. Bonito (feat. Chencho Corleone)

04. Tití Me Preguntó

05. Un Ratito

06. Yo No Soy Celoso

07. Tarot (feat. Jhay Cortez)

08. Neverita

09. La Corriente (feat. Tony Dize)

10. Efecto

11. Party (feat. Rauw Alejandro)

12. Aguacero

13. Enseñame a Bailar

14. Ojitos Lindos (feat. Bomba Estéreo)

15. Dos Mil 16

16. El Apagón

17. Otro Atardecer (feat. The Marías)

18. Un Coco

19. Andrea (feat. Buscabulla)

20. Me Fui de Vacaciones

21. Un Verano Sin Ti

22. Agosto

23. Callaita