Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bad Bunny Drops New Album Un Verano Sin Ti: Stream

The follow-up to his smash 2020 LP, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny new album
Bad Bunny, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 6, 2022 | 12:22am ET

    Bad Bunny’s latest album is here. Listen to the reggaeton star’s new project, Un Verano Sin Ti, below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    Bad Bunny first teased Un Verano Sin Ti with an online classified ad selling his Buggati. When fans dialed the phone number attached to the ad, the musician offered them a snippet of new music. The full project follows Bad Bunny’s 2020 record El Último Tour Del Mundo, a mammoth release that became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album. With 23 tracks to its name, Un Verano Sin Ti feels like the perfect follow-up for the Puerto Rican rapper’s fans to pore over.

    This summer, Bad Bunny will take Un Verano Sin Ti‘s songs on the road for a stadium tour of North and South America, appropriately titled he “World’s Hottest Tour.” Tickets are on sale here. The artist will also appear in Sony’s next standalone Spider-Verse film, where he’ll portray the antihero El Muerto.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Un Verano Sin Ti Artwork:

    bad bunny un verano sin ti album artwork

    Un Verano Sin Ti Tracklist:
    01. Moscow Mule
    02. Después de la Playa
    03. Bonito (feat. Chencho Corleone)
    04. Tití Me Preguntó
    05. Un Ratito
    06. Yo No Soy Celoso
    07. Tarot (feat. Jhay Cortez)
    08. Neverita
    09. La Corriente (feat. Tony Dize)
    10. Efecto
    11. Party (feat. Rauw Alejandro)
    12. Aguacero
    13. Enseñame a Bailar
    14. Ojitos Lindos (feat. Bomba Estéreo)
    15. Dos Mil 16
    16. El Apagón
    17. Otro Atardecer (feat. The Marías)
    18. Un Coco
    19. Andrea (feat. Buscabulla)
    20. Me Fui de Vacaciones
    21. Un Verano Sin Ti
    22. Agosto
    23. Callaita

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

doja cat vegas stream

Doja Cat Unveils New Song "Vegas" from Elvis Soundtrack: Stream

May 6, 2022

carly rae jepsen western wind stream

Carly Rae Jepsen Begins New Era with "Western Wind": Stream

May 6, 2022

taylor swift this love taylor's version 1989 the summer i turned pretty soundtrack trailer

Taylor Swift Releases "This Love (Taylor's Version)," and We Can Almost Taste 1989 (Taylor's Version)

May 6, 2022

arcade fire we new album stream alternative rock

Arcade Fire Share New Album WE: Stream

May 6, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bad Bunny Drops New Album Un Verano Sin Ti: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale