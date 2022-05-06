Bad Bunny Drops New Album Un Verano Sin Ti: Stream

Bad Bunny’s latest album is here. Listen to the reggaeton star’s new project, Un Verano Sin Ti, below via Apple Music and Spotify.
Bad Bunny first teased Un Verano Sin Ti with an online classified ad selling his Buggati. When fans dialed the phone number attached to the ad, the musician offered them a snippet of new music. The full project follows Bad Bunny’s 2020 record El Último Tour Del Mundo, a mammoth release that became the first all-Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and won the Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album. With 23 tracks to its name, Un Verano Sin Ti feels like the perfect follow-up for the Puerto Rican rapper’s fans to pore over.
This summer, Bad Bunny will take Un Verano Sin Ti‘s songs on the road for a stadium tour of North and South America, appropriately titled he “World’s Hottest Tour.” Tickets are on sale here. The artist will also appear in Sony’s next standalone Spider-Verse film, where he’ll portray the antihero El Muerto.
Un Verano Sin Ti Artwork:
Un Verano Sin Ti Tracklist:
01. Moscow Mule
02. Después de la Playa
03. Bonito (feat. Chencho Corleone)
04. Tití Me Preguntó
05. Un Ratito
06. Yo No Soy Celoso
07. Tarot (feat. Jhay Cortez)
08. Neverita
09. La Corriente (feat. Tony Dize)
10. Efecto
11. Party (feat. Rauw Alejandro)
12. Aguacero
13. Enseñame a Bailar
14. Ojitos Lindos (feat. Bomba Estéreo)
15. Dos Mil 16
16. El Apagón
17. Otro Atardecer (feat. The Marías)
18. Un Coco
19. Andrea (feat. Buscabulla)
20. Me Fui de Vacaciones
21. Un Verano Sin Ti
22. Agosto
23. Callaita