Bam Margera Finishes One-Year Substance Abuse Program

The remarkable thing about Jackass has never been the pain of a fall, but the willingness to get back up and do it all over again. Bam Margera took one of the hardest falls of his life last year after he got booted from Jackass Forever following a failed drug test, but he’s back on his feet after completing a one-year substance abuse program in Florida.

Margera celebrated his accomplishment on Instagram, where he shared a photo with the words “1 year” written on his hand, as well as a video of his son Phoenix receiving a heaping pile of presents at their new home. He told TMZ that Phoenix and his wife Nikki have moved to Boca Raton to live with him near the treatment center, where he’ll continue to attend classes.

Margera was struggling with his mental health as recently as September, when he was arrested at a Tamba Bay-area casino and taken by police back to rehab. But he’s radiating joy in the newly shared video with his son, hugging and kissing Phoenix and delightedly showing him their new home. Check it out below.

He said he eventually plans to move to southern California where he hopes to work with sober skaters on future projects. And if things continue to go well with his old pals in Jackass — he recently reached a settlement after filling a wrongful-termination suit — he might even make an appearance on the upcoming Jackass series heading to Paramount+.